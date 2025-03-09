  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for explosive pots

Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for explosive pots

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Mar 09, 2025 10:58 GMT
Minecraft explosive pot concept
A player has come up with a concept for explosive pots in the game (Image via Reddit/Creative-Tone-157/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft offers numerous items that make its gameplay fun. From the newly added firefly bush that improves the ambience of the world to one of the most exciting items in the game, redstone, they all add a layer of complexity to the blocky title. However, many players tend to come up with new ideas to make things even more interesting.

Ad

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Creative-Tone-157 shared a concept art for a new item called “fire pot.” This has been used in other games for decades. The pot can be placed anywhere, preferably near a hostile mob. When shot with an arrow, it explodes into fire. The user also suggested the idea of crafting it using a pot, two magma cream, and an iron ingot.

Fire pot: a pot that explodes into fire when shattered byu/Creative-Tone-157 inMinecraft
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Reacting to this, u/Laylahtrix said the concept reminded them of classic tropes video games have of red barrels that explode when shot. The user added that they would love to see this in Minecraft.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Creative-Tone-157 from discussion inMinecraft
Ad

Another user, u/DerpyPlayz71, asked the original poster if they could make a mod using this idea. They said that all the credit for the idea would go to the original poster.

Comment byu/Creative-Tone-157 from discussion inMinecraft
Ad

u/Marce500 appreciated the concept but suggested that TNT would take care of the explosion and can be used instead of magma cream. Another user named u/Downlink-Agent replied to this, saying that the idea is to leave fire around like fireballs. TNTs simply explode and remove the surrounding terrain.

Redditors react to the idea (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the idea (Image via Reddit)

u/TheAlmightyNexus added that magma cream is great as it spreads fire and damages mobs without doing anything to the terrain. u/Marce500 replied, saying that it does make sense, although they would still go with TNT.

Ad

Great ideas for new items in Minecraft

New animal variants were announced recently (Image via Mojang Studios)
New animal variants were announced recently (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have always come up with ideas that could be implemented in the game. Although the developers have added new blocks, they rarely focus on introducing something big with enhanced gameplay mechanics. Last year, the mace and wind charge were two items that introduced something new. However, things have been stagnant ever since.

Ad

The year started with the announcement of new mob variants for chickens, cows, and pigs. Not only that, but the firefly bush is an indication that Mojang Studios is finally bringing new features to the game and not doing so for the sake of an update.

The Minecraft Live event is scheduled for March 22, 2025, during which the developers will announce a new drop. Perhaps it will be something substantial this time.

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी