Minecraft player shares interesting concept idea for explosive pots

Minecraft offers numerous items that make its gameplay fun. From the newly added firefly bush that improves the ambience of the world to one of the most exciting items in the game, redstone, they all add a layer of complexity to the blocky title. However, many players tend to come up with new ideas to make things even more interesting.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Creative-Tone-157 shared a concept art for a new item called “fire pot.” This has been used in other games for decades. The pot can be placed anywhere, preferably near a hostile mob. When shot with an arrow, it explodes into fire. The user also suggested the idea of crafting it using a pot, two magma cream, and an iron ingot.

Reacting to this, u/Laylahtrix said the concept reminded them of classic tropes video games have of red barrels that explode when shot. The user added that they would love to see this in Minecraft.

Comment byu/Creative-Tone-157 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user, u/DerpyPlayz71, asked the original poster if they could make a mod using this idea. They said that all the credit for the idea would go to the original poster.

Comment byu/Creative-Tone-157 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/Marce500 appreciated the concept but suggested that TNT would take care of the explosion and can be used instead of magma cream. Another user named u/Downlink-Agent replied to this, saying that the idea is to leave fire around like fireballs. TNTs simply explode and remove the surrounding terrain.

Redditors react to the idea (Image via Reddit)

u/TheAlmightyNexus added that magma cream is great as it spreads fire and damages mobs without doing anything to the terrain. u/Marce500 replied, saying that it does make sense, although they would still go with TNT.

Great ideas for new items in Minecraft

New animal variants were announced recently (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft players have always come up with ideas that could be implemented in the game. Although the developers have added new blocks, they rarely focus on introducing something big with enhanced gameplay mechanics. Last year, the mace and wind charge were two items that introduced something new. However, things have been stagnant ever since.

The year started with the announcement of new mob variants for chickens, cows, and pigs. Not only that, but the firefly bush is an indication that Mojang Studios is finally bringing new features to the game and not doing so for the sake of an update.

The Minecraft Live event is scheduled for March 22, 2025, during which the developers will announce a new drop. Perhaps it will be something substantial this time.

