Minecraft player showcases beautiful desert town build

The desert in Minecraft is quite underused as there is not much to explore other than desert temples. This region could use a focused update to add more structure or even change the village structure to make it more unique. While players wait for Mojang to make said biome interesting, some talented builders are showing all the different possibilities of achieving it.A Minecraft player, u/PresidentSkillz, shared some images on the game’s subreddit where other talented builders show off their creations in the blocky world. The pictures featured a massive desert village town with different types of buildings, including community areas. While the user called it a “small” desert town, it seems that Mojang Studios should add massive villages like these in this biome to make it more dynamic.Small Desert Town byu/PresidentSkillz inMinecraftbuildsu/Candid_Candle_905 pointed out the contradicting title of the post, saying that this is just a humble outpost with municipal zoning, agricultural exports, and even a five-cactus spa. The original poster replied to the comment saying that unfortunately, the town does not have any spas.Comment byu/PresidentSkillz from discussion inMinecraftbuildsComment byu/PresidentSkillz from discussion inMinecraftbuildsu/oksirflufetarg said the build looked absolutely wonderful, though they wouldn’t exactly call it small, especially considering it was made solo. u/Sir_James_Ender added that calling it small was seriously underselling it. By Minecraft standards, it was at least a medium-sized town, if not more. Still, they found the build very cool and appreciated the detailed, compact design.Reddit reacts to the desert town build (Image via Reddit)u/BigIronGothGF said they weren’t sure about calling it small, but they would definitely love to steal some ideas from the build. u/ShaFish added that they liked how the orange acacia roofs and accents stood out, helping the building shapes stay distinct as it looked really awesome.Minecraft’s biome could have more to offerBiomes in Minecraft should get more structures (Image via Mojang Studios)The blocky world of Minecraft is made of many different biomes, most of which mimic the real world. There are snowy regions such as the tundras, plains, jungles, and the dry desert. Over the years, these biomes have remained more or less the same. So once the player has explored all of them, there’s nothing interesting left.Mojang Studios has to work on introducing new structures for different biomes so that the world feels dynamic and alive. One great idea in achieving it would be making the villages larger and unique. As seen in this post, coming across a town in the desert with different trading options would give players the incentive to explore more.The recent updates have added elements to aid in the exploration part. The happy ghast brings a flying mechanic while saddles can now be crafted in Minecraft. This means that the developers are working on making exploration better. Perhaps the next game drop would add new structures as well.