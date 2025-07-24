  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft player showcases beautiful underground base, but with a twist on surface

Minecraft player showcases beautiful underground base, but with a twist on surface

By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:54 GMT
Redditors react to an incredible underground base build
Minecraft player builds an incredible underground base build (Image via Reddit/SafeManufacturer978/Mojang Studios)

One of the most popular aspects of Minecraft is building bases. The game has various different blocks, like wood, concrete, and stone, that allow talented builders to show off their creative skills by creating awe-inspiring structures. Some of these builds take a lot of time and effort, showing the dedication and passion these players have towards the blocky game.

Ad

Redditor SafeManufacturer978 shared some images on r/Minecraft, showing the contrast between their underground and ground base. While the base on the ground is a humble wooden hut that nobody would call special, the underground base is a piece of art. With the use of bright colors and creatively making a massive tree using amethyst crystals. The underground base looks something straight out of a fantasy sci-fi movie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

ashsabre humorously pointed out that the OP clearly prefers doing interior design over architecture. minecraftzizou, added to the joke by saying that these simple outside designs are a great anti-raid strategy.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad
Ad

FinancialFile6262 said they were hoping the above-ground part was just the entrance to an underground base, as it would be hilarious to have a simple dirt hut sitting on top of a beautiful underground build.

An_Epic_Pancake shared that they had a friend on a server who would travel thousands of blocks from spawn, build an unnoticeable dirt hut in the middle of nowhere, and then construct incredibly elaborate underground bases beneath it. machiavelliandchill called the player a man of culture.

Ad
Redditors react to an incredible underground base build (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to an incredible underground base build (Image via Reddit)

Its_me_Snitches said that the ender portal tree room looked absolutely incredible. u/Blu_Engineer664 jokingly called OP the architect for Aperture Science. For those who do not know, Aperture Science is the fictional research corporation in the Portal and Half-Life game series.

Ad

Incredible bases made in Minecraft

The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)
The Winterfell castle build in the blocky world (Image via Reddit/afroforge/Mojang Studios)

r/Minecraft has seen many incredible bases made in the blocky world. Talented builders have used both medieval and futuristic architecture to create their bases. Some have recreated structures from popular shows such as the castle of Winterfell from A Game of Thrones. Another player made the famous Shiganshina District from the Attack on Titan manga.

While some players focus on coming up with their own designs, some go with medieval European architecture or even Gothic-style castles. All of these builds show how the blocky world allows players to go with any style they want with no limits on the scale or detail of the build. When it comes to Minecraft, the only limit is the player’s creativity.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications