Minecraft player showcases horrifying encounter with the Warden

The Deep Dark is already a scary place for players of Minecraft to find themselves. With the presence of the Warden looming, players must take caution to avoid disturbing it. Recently, a user of Reddit's r/Minecraft subreddit named u/FeeAcrobatic5214 posted a video where the Warden pursued them with a jumpscare straight out of a horror movie. Redditors immediately commented on it.

Minecraft Player showcases a horrifying encounter with the Warden

The video starts with u/FeeAcrobatic looking in a chest when the Warden suddenly attacks them. They try to run away by utilizing water to climb up the wall, but the Warden quickly swims up and pursues them. They run for their lives through the ramparts and corridors and finally leap to a wall where they begin to mine it, only to turn around and come face to face with the Warden.

Many players admitted this makes the Warden even more horrifying

Players were horrified with the Warden being able to pursue it so fast. The ability to zoom through the water at a higher speed was terrifying. The prospect of a hard-hitting Warden coming at a player so relentlessly and quickly is yet to be taken lightly. Redditors weighed in on the horrifying sight they had just witnessed within the video.

Some players tried to explain why the Warden acted this way

The Warden moving with so much aggression and speed does not seem like it should be a regular thing, and some players weighed in on that aspect. Despite rationalizing what happened, these players still wanted to see that the Warden was this scary, as they felt it would make for a much better experience. After all, the Deep Dark is supposed to be a frightening place.

Some Redditors even joked about how the Warden managed to reach such amazing speeds

There's no doubt that a Warden moving with so much speed is a horrifying sight. Some players mentioned that the Warden may have gotten buffed or had a perfect gaming chair. This was why the Warden was able to catch up to u/FeeAcrobatic5214 so quickly in the video.

Perhaps other players may have similar experiences

Reddit is an excellent place for players to share their builds, experiences, and expertise with other players worldwide. With so many interested in the Warden and its horrifying nature, it's only a matter of time before other players have their footage of the Warden being scary. Perhaps players will think twice before they wander into Warden's territory in Minecraft.

