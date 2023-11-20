Minecraft player spends seven years building a vast city

The Minecraft community is constantly sharing builds that one might consider astonishing, blending a heavy time commitment with well-trained building skills and a remarkable size and scope for the finished product. One such creation, a seven-year city build project known as Iskoran City., was shared on November 18, 2023, by Redditor u/Iskoran_mc.

Composed of dozens of unique buildings, from skyscrapers to stadiums and more, Iskoran city had tons of love poured into it over a long time frame. With this build, u/Iskoran_mc made it quite clear how much they loved Minecraft, which they said was their favorite game in their Reddit post showing off the city.

Minecraft fans heap praise on u/Iskoran_mc's city build

Almost as soon as the Minecraft city build was shared, players quickly responded with astonishment. Some fans couldn't believe that the city was even rendered and built in Minecraft at all, but u/Iskoran_mc stated that they could always provide more screenshots of the full city upon request.

u/Iskoran_mc remarked that they began the project as a small town to give them some time away from their real-life daily routine, and things only expanded from there. According to them, they couldn't imagine creating a massive city at the time, but they simply kept adding to the build until they had a sprawling megacity they could be proud of.

Some Minecraft fans asked if the city would be available to use as a world download, to which u/Iskoran_mc stated that they fully intended to do so. However, they had a few objects to take care of before fully publishing the city as a downloadable location, so it may be a little while longer before Iskoran City is made available for members of the community to fully enjoy.

This is understandable, as sharing screenshots of a project is different from adding functionality to help entertain players as they explore the sprawling metropolis. Still, the prospect of being able to fully play Minecraft within Iskoran City is an exciting one, as city builds can be some of the most enjoyable player-created content.

A few fans were concerned that due to Minecraft's steady updates over the years, the city would have been corrupted at some point and likely caused problems. u/Iskoran_mc stated that this was absolutely the case but that seeing the corrupted bits pushed them to continue constructing the city. They also decided to keep world backups on an independent USB drive and a dedicated SSD.

It's completely understandable to back up a build like this as often as possible, as world corruption certainly occurs when you least expect it. Keeping these backups allows fans to re-upload their worlds to the game after a new update or patch, and it's a common sense decision for those who want to create massive builds.

Whatever the case, Iskoran city is undoubtedly a magnificent accomplishment for any Minecraft builder. Hopefully, u/Iskoran_mc will share the world file for download in the not-so-distant future, and players will be able to enjoy it to the fullest.