Minecraft player spots a spider fighting pufferfish

Minecraft mobs sometimes have pretty odd ways of interacting with the game world due to their distinct behaviors and parameters. One fan learned this unexpectedly when they saw a spider take a dip in a nearby pool of ocean water, leading to a confrontation between it and a pufferfish. Though the latter attempted to defend itself, the eight-legged mob ultimately won this fight.

Minecraft fan Thinkcrazy576 shared the incident through a post on this game's subreddit, and players in the comments section were quite surprised. Granted, this behavior technically isn't impossible based on both mobs' behavioral coding, but it's quite unlikely, to say the least. In the comments, fans had plenty of input and jokes to go around.

Minecraft fans react to the spider/pufferfish battle

Almost immediately after Thinkcrazy576 posted their video of the spider-pufferfish altercation, fans began making jokes. Players remarked that the OP had caught quite an unusual interaction in the wild, likening their video to a nature documentary or a common occurrence in the Australian Outback.

Other players made it clear that the pufferfish simply had no chance to win since it primarily defends itself by inflating and poisoning attackers with its barbed body. Unfortunately for this mob, spiders are immune to poison, so the battle was far from an even match.

Minecraft fans joke about the pitiful fight the pufferfish put up (Image via Reddit)

It's incredibly unlikely for these two entities to be in the same vicinity, much less that the spider would attack the fish. This is especially strange considering that the former is markedly less hostile during the daytime. However, the video seems to show the pufferfish as the instigator in a sense. It may be due to how this mob interacts with other entities in the game.

When Minecraft players, axolotls, or non-aquatic mobs approach within a certain distance, a pufferfish will immediately inflate to protect itself, typically inflicting poison damage.

The irony is that had the fish not swelled up, the spider likely would've left it alone. Instead, it took damage from the pufferfish, shrugged off the poison, and retaliated in kind.

Fans are astonished by how quickly and aggressively the spider beat the pufferfish (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft is undoubtedly a game where plenty of surprises can occur, and Thinkcrazy's footage is only one such example. Although Mojang has certain mob behaviors planned, there's always plenty of wiggle room for the unexpected. And a spider battling a pufferfish may be one of the more unusual mob interactions that players can find.

Whatever the case, Thinkcrazy's Reddit post may inspire players to keep an eye on their surroundings a little more closely. There may be even more unusual mob exchanges worth documenting in the wild. Gamers just need to be observant enough to spot them. Perhaps Minecraft fans will share even more battles in the future, accidental or not.