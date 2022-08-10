List of every mob in Minecraft in 2022

When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they will be greeted by a mob. Mobs are A.I. entities that roam around in all three realms. There are all kinds of mobs present that players can interact with, fight, and even befriend. In 2022, several new mobs were added to the game to improve the game even more.

There are three major types of mobs in Minecraft: Passive, Neutral and Hostile. As the name suggests, passive mobs will not attack the player and will run or defend themselves somehow. Neutral mobs will not attack or harm players as long as they do not harm the mobs. Finally, hostile mobs will always attack players and try to kill them as soon as possible.

Passive mob

Sheep and other farm animals come under passive mobs (Image via Mojang)

These are the most common types of mobs and are found in the Overworld (except Striders). Some of these mobs are farm animals and can be used to obtain items for survival, while others are cute and friendly mobs that can be tamed and used for several purposes. Players can even trade items with certain passive mobs. Here is the full list of passive mobs in Minecraft as of August 2022:

Allay

Axolotl

Bat

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Frog

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tadpole

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Neutral mobs

Enderman will only get angry if players see them for too long (Image via Mojang)

These mobs will initially be passive towards players and roam worldwide. However, if the player does something they don't like or attacks them in a certain state, they will become hostile and start attacking the player.

Their hostility also varies. Some might leave the player if they evade, while others will kill the player at any cost. Some of them can even be tamed and kept as pets, though before taming, they are neutral. Here is the full list of neutral mobs in Minecraft as of August 2022:

Bee

Cave Spider

Dolphin

Enderman

Goat

Iron Golem

Llama

Panda

Piglin

Polar Bear

Spider

Trader Llama

Wolf

Zombified Piglin

Hostile mobs

Creeper is the most iconic hostile mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since Minecraft is a survival-based game, it wouldn't be challenging without some dangerous creatures trying to kill the players in several instances. Regarding hostile mobs, the game is known for some iconic creatures. These creatures only have one goal: to keep chasing and attacking players until they die.

Different mobs have different ways to harm players. Some use explosions, bows and arrows, while others use magical potions and items to harm players in unique ways. The game has the most number of hostile mobs in terms of variety. Here is the full list of hostile mobs in Minecraft as of August 2022:

Blaze

Chicken Jockey

Creeper

Drowned

Elder Guardian

Endermite

Evoker

Ghast

Guardian

Hoglin

Husk

Magma Cube

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Pillager

Ravager

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton Horseman

Slime

Spider Jockey

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Warden

Witch

Wither Skeleton

Zoglin

Zombie

Zombie Villager

After the latest 1.19 The Wild Update, Mojang added one of the scariest and most powerful hostile mobs to the game: The Warden. It completely changed how the players interacted with the game and their playstyle. This shows how important hostile mobs are in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen