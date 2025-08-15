Minecraft player suggests idea to bring back copper horns

Minecraft players often discuss new things that can be added to the game, and some of these ideas are even considered by Mojang. Many times, these concepts aren't about a completely new item but a variant of an already present one. Increasing the variety of a block helps make the blocky world more fun to explore.Redditor duccOnReddit shared an interesting idea for copper horns on r/Minecraft. Horns are dropped by the goat mob and can be used to produce a single note. Eight variants are already present, and OP suggested there should be a way to modify this item by adding copper.The gist is to have a composing table that can be used to tune the copper horn so players can create complex music in the blocky world. OP also added detailed sketches and concept images of the proposed items, packaging the entire idea as a source of inspiration for Mojang.Idea for copper horns: THE WORLD OF MUSIC UPDATE!! (oc) byu/duccOnReddit inMinecraftOP added a comment mentioning that if the carved goat horn is placed in a dispenser and then triggered using redstone, it can play the tuned sound. This feature would allow different alarm systems using tripwire or pressure plates.Programmer4427 replied that many players would make songs using this functionality of the copper goat horns. Akrius_Finch added that doorbells can be made easily with this idea as well. Big-Mammoth01 replied that doorbells can already be made in the game using the note block. However, this copper horn concept would make the design much more compact.Redditors discuss the idea of copper horn in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)sirsponkleton called it a cool idea but also added that it might kill the note block, since the copper horn makes setting up complex tunes very easy using the composing table. Jezzaboi828 pointed out that Minecraft is about creative building, and note blocks stick to this core principle. Adding all of that to a UI panel makes things boring.Interesting blocks for MinecraftNew lanterns will be added to the blocky world of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)Mojang has consistently impressed players with some great updates this year. It started with the introduction of new mob variants for cows, pigs, and chickens.The developers also added the firefly bush to improve the ambience of the blocky world. Instead of adding one obscure region that players might stumble upon, like the trial chambers, the focus has shifted toward features that appear across the world.More great items are reportedly on the way, including copper tools and weapons, the copper golem, and even the shelf block. It will be interesting to see what the developers have planned for future updates.