Everything new coming in the Minecraft copper game drop

Mojang has now completed adding all the new features for Minecraft's next game drop, arriving in the fall of 2025. This update's development started soon after the company was done with the Chase the Skies game drop. The new features, like copper golem, armor, tools, shelves, etc., started releasing on snapshots and beta previews from July. According to the developers, they have added all the new features for this update.

Hence, here are all the new features and changes coming to the Minecraft fall game drop 2025.

All the new features coming to the Minecraft copper game drop 2025

Copper bar

Copper bars are also a unique new addition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper bars are one of the new blocks that players will be able to create with copper in the next Minecraft game drop.

These blocks can be made from six copper ingots on the crafting table. They also have four different oxidation variations after creation and placement because they are composed of copper. Honeycomb can be used to wax copper bars, and an axe can be used to scrape off oxidation. They can make excellent decoration blocks for specific structure themes.

Copper chain

Copper chains are also a decorative block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the fall game drop, Mojang will also include copper chains in Minecraft. Players will receive the new copper chain by placing two copper nuggets and one copper ingot vertically on a crafting table.

These chains have four phases of oxidation, like any other copper block, and an axe can be used to scrape off the oxidation. They can also be waxed with honeycomb to prevent oxidation.

Copper chest

A copper chest can be crafted using copper ingots and a chest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft will also get new copper chests, an intriguing new type of storage block. It can either be spawned with a copper golem or be crafted on a crafting table. Its primary objective is to work with the copper golem. The mob will take items from a copper chest and place them in other ordinary chests is the latter's main method of interaction.

When a copper golem is created using a copper block and a carved pumpkin, the copper chest is created. As an alternative, a copper chest can be made by setting one chest and eight copper ingots on a crafting table.

Players can open the copper chest as a regular chest if there isn't a copper golem in the area.

Copper golem

The copper golem is a cute mob that will help you sort your items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper golem is among the most intriguing features of the Minecraft fall game drop. In Minecraft Live 2021, it was a mob vote candidate, but Allay won. Now, the creature is being permanently added to the game.

A copper golem can be spawned with a copper block and a carved pumpkin. After it is made, it will begin scanning its copper chest for any items, pick them in stacks of 16, and then place them in either an empty regular chest or another chest that has the same item.

As time passes, this golem will also oxidize. It will freeze and turn into a statue after it has reached its maximum oxidation level. Players can position this statue wherever in their base as a decorative block. Players will be able to cycle among the four distinct poses of the copper golem statue.

Copper lantern

Copper lanterns can be used to light up and decorate areas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The copper lantern is a new light-emitting block that will soon be available in Minecraft. Like a regular lantern, this block will emit 15 light levels. The new lantern will not lose light even if it oxidizes, unlike copper bulbs that lose light as they oxidize.

A copper lantern can be made with eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. Since this new block is entirely made of copper, it also undergoes the usual oxidation, oxidation scraping, and waxing processes.

Copper torch

Copper torch is identical to a regular torch in regards to light level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another new light block that will soon be accessible in Minecraft is the copper torch. It looks like a regular torch, but it burns coal and copper and is green in color. A copper torch can be made from one stick, one coal, and one copper nugget. This block emits light level 14, which is equivalent to that of a typical torch.

Copper gear

Copper armor, tools, and weapons are coming to Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the fall game drop, Mojang will also include new copper tools, weapons, and armor in Minecraft, in addition to other new copper features. Players can now craft copper swords, pickaxes, shovels, and armor. This set of tools and weaponry is in the middle between stone and iron in terms of strength and durability. The copper armor set will be placed between the leather and the iron armor sets in terms of armor points.

Copper horse armor

Copper horse armor is a new protective layer for our favorite rideable mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper horse armor will soon be available in Minecraft. This armor, like other horse armor, will not be craftable and can only be found as chest loot. In terms of rarity, the new horse armor will be just as rare as the iron armor.

This implies that players may find either copper or iron horse armor when exploring structures like Monster Rooms, Desert Pyramids, End Cities, Jungle Pyramids, Strongholds, etc. It has four armor points, which is less than iron horse armor but more than leather.

Copper nugget

Copper nugget is also a new item that can be crafted by copper ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Along with all these copper features, Mojang is also adding copper nuggets to Minecraft. By placing one copper ingot in a crafting slot, players can create this new item, which is exactly like an iron nugget.

Shelf

Shelves are brand new blocks that can store and display items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Shelves are a brand-new block that can be used to store and display items. These can be crafted using stripped logs and can be of any color depending on the wood type. It can store up to three stacks of items. When players interact with each item on the shelf, that item will arrive in their hotbar. If shelves are powered by redstone, all three items in a shelf will directly arrive in a player's hotbar.

Shelves can also be used as a vertical slab. This is a great way to use the block since the community has been waiting for vertical slabs for quite some time now.

End Flashes (Java Edition)

End dimension will experience flashes of purple light (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

With the fall game drop, Mojang has also added End flashes to Java Edition. This was first introduced in Bedrock Edition with Vibrant Visuals. Since this is an End feature, the community was excited to see that the desolate realm is finally getting new features. However, Mojang has clarified that this is part of the Vibrant Visuals effects.

The addition of this effect to Java Edition means that Mojang is laying the groundwork to finally add Vibrant Visuals to it in future updates.

Debug screen customization (Java Edition)

Debug screen gets a new customization option and look (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The debug screen in Java Edition has always been extremely cluttered with technical details of the game. With the fall game drop, this will be changing since the debug screen gets a brand new customization option. In this option, players will be able to toggle on or off every technical detail that the debug screen will show.

Additionally, every debug option can also be set to always on, after which that information will be shown even if the main F3 debug screen is off.

Chat drafts (Java Edition)

Chat will now be stored as drafts if something happens to the character or the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Java Edition is also receiving a new chat draft feature with the fall game drop. Now, if players have written a chat message, but they suddenly die or another dialog box opens, the chat box will save their chat and display it again once the box is reopened.

The draft message will be greyed out and will be in italics. It can be easily edited later and sent.

New dye textures

Dyes are getting brand new textures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also brought major changes to how dyes looked. They completely changed the textures and colors for each dye item for better visual cohesion among them while still maintaining the distinct shapes of each.

Iron and copper golem interaction

Iron golem can occasionally plant a poppy on a copper golem (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the addition of copper golems, Mojang has also added a unique interaction between mobs. An iron golem will occasionally plant a poppy flower on top of a copper golem if both are in the same vicinity. This adorable gesture will be rare, but it will be worth witnessing in Minecraft.

The poppy flower will be placed on top of the copper golem's lightning rod. If the new creature becomes a statue after it reaches maximum oxidation, that poppy flower will drop as an item. Additionally, that flower can also be sheared manually by players.

