How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update is out now, and this version introduces some major changes and improvements to the visual assets and other gameplay mechanics. Among an array of performance improvements, it also deploys many critical bug fixes and issue resolutions to ensure players have a seamless experience.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X|S consoles

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update with an active internet connection and an officially licensed copy of the game:

Go to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library or locate it in the Recently Played tab. Next, choose Minecraft from the list of games and head to the Options button. Select "Manage Game & Add-Ons" and then select "Updates". The 1.21.101 update will now be added to your download queue, and the installation will begin right away. During the update, it is recommended to ensure your device doesn't turn off and has a stable internet connection to prevent corruption of files.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update to try out the new updates and enhancements to the gameplay (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game on your preferred console:

Navigate to the console's homepage and locate Minecraft or search for it in your library. Now, select Options and choose the "Check for Updates" option. It is recommended to ensure that you are connected to the internet before you queue the update. Once located, the update will be added to your queue. Next, wait for the files and assets to be downloaded and installed before you launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update and its features successfully installed.

Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update from the eShop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Just like the PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo offers a seamless way to get your hands on the latest Minecraft build on its devices. Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update on your Switch and newly-launched Switch 2:

Open Minecraft on your preferred Switch/Switch 2 device. Once the game opens, you will receive a notification for a new update to the game. Just click or select the pop-up at the top and wait for it to take you to the Nintendo eShop. Now, hit the Update button and add it to your device's download queue. If you missed the pop-up notification or wish to install the 1.21.101 build manually, head to your dashboard and launch the game. Now, press either the + or the - button on your console/joycon. Once the options window is launched, select "Software Update" and then choose "Via the Internet" to start downloading the update. During the update, it is recommended that your console is connected to the internet and is not turned off to prevent file corruption or a failed download.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Head to the individual app stores to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update on Pocket Edition for your supported Android and iOS mobile devices by heading over to the individual app stores and installing the update from the respective store listings:

Search for Minecraft on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once the Minecraft page loads, you will notice that the Open/Play has been replaced by an "Update" button. Simply tap the Update button and ensure you have an active internet connection during the update process to prevent file corruption. Additionally, it is recommended to keep your device turned on while the game files are being updated.

It is crucial to note that most mobile devices will have automatic updates enabled for applications, ensuring that they are updated to the latest available version or build. However, if this feature is not turned on or you want to update manually, follow the steps mentioned above.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update can be downloaded directly using the official game launcher. In recent years, the application has become a nifty all-access point for players to manage the base game, as well as various instances and spin-offs like Legends and Dungeons.

The Minecraft launcher automatically checks for updates, patches, and hotfixes to the game and itself every time it is launched or run. Once located, it is downloaded and installed right away, before the game starts. This makes sure that players are always on the latest version of the game, enjoying all the new features. However, you can install this new build manually as well.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official game launcher installed, make your way to the Mojang website or click this link to navigate to the download page. Download the official executable file and install it in your preferred directory. Once installed, sign in with your registered Microsoft account to get the game launcher ready for use. Now, open the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock Edition from the left sidebar. Navigate to the left of the green Play button on the lower side to the small drop-down tab. Next, ensure that you select the "Latest Release" option from the dropdown tab. Once done, just hit the green Play button. Now, wait for the launcher to download the required update files for the 1.21.101 update. During the update, it is recommended to ensure you have a stable network and your PC is not turned off. Once done, hit the Play button again, and the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update successfully installed.

