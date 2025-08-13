  • home icon
  When might the second Minecraft Live happen in 2025?

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Aug 13, 2025 12:40 GMT
The second Minecraft Live of 2025 might be conducted sometime in September (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
While the Minecraft 2025 fall game drop's development progresses, many in the community are waiting for Mojang to announce its second live event of the year. From 2025, the developer has decided to host two Minecraft Live events. The first one already took place on March 22, 2025, where it announced Vibrant Visuals and the Chase the Skies game drop.

Since the year is in its second half, there are chances for Mojang to announce its second live event. However, there is a fascinating catch to the second event since its official date might have already been leaked. Here's everything to know about when the second Minecraft Live 2025 might be held.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Second Minecraft Live 2025 date leak and when it might be conducted

Mojang accidentally leaked the second Minecraft Live 2025 official date and time

Redditor MrEevee98_ wrote on August 12, 2025, about how Mojang unintentionally leaked the second Minecraft Live of 2025's official date. A link to the xcancel website, where people talked about the leak, was provided.

A screenshot of the Spanish version of the Minecraft website was included in the original post on xcancel. In the screenshot, the FAQ section of Minecraft Live was open, which mentioned that the next event is scheduled for September 22, 2025, at 1 pm ET.

Shortly after this leak went public, the time and date of the most recent Minecraft Live, which took place on March 22, 2025, was updated on the game's Spanish page.

It is evident from looking at the game's Spanish page on the Wayback Machine website that the next event date on the Minecraft Live page was September 22, 2025.

It's also noteworthy that this date was disclosed on the page for about six months when looking further back to view earlier Wayback Machine snapshots of the same page.

Mojang might also change the official date for the second Minecraft Live 2025

Mojang have a low chance of hosting their live show on a Monday (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Though Minecraft's official Spanish page once had September 22, 2025, as the official date, there are slim chances for the second Minecraft Live 2025 to be hosted on that day. This is mainly because the darte falls on a Monday.

If we look back at almost every Minecraft Live events conducted by Mojang in the past, they have always hosted them on either a Saturday or a Sunday. Though it is safe to say that the next event will be hosted in September, the 22nd cannot be the exact date since it is a Monday.

As of now, Mojang might host the second live event of 2025 on September 21 or 20.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

Akshat Kabra

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

