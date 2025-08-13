  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Mojang accidentally leaks the second Minecraft Live 2025 date

Mojang accidentally leaks the second Minecraft Live 2025 date

By Akshat Kabra
Published Aug 13, 2025 08:47 GMT
The second Minecraft Live 2025 date was accidentally leaked on the game
The second Minecraft Live 2025 date was accidentally leaked on the game's website (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It was recently found that Mojang Studios accidentally leaked the official date for its second Minecraft Live event of 2025. This event was to take place later in the year, where the developer would discuss all the new features it has planned for its titles. As of now, there are no official announcements regarding this by Mojang.

Ad

However, the community discovered that the company had already leaked information on when the second live event was scheduled to take place in 2025. Here is everything we know about the second Minecraft Live 2025's official date leak.

Note: Although Minecraft Live's date was leaked by Mojang on the game's website, the date could change before its official announcement.

sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

How the official date for the second Minecraft Live 2025 was leaked by Mojang

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On August 12, 2025, a Redditor named MrEevee98_ posted about how Mojang accidentally leaked the official date for the second Minecraft Live of 2025. They posted a link to the xcancel website, where individuals discussed the leak.

The original post on xcancel featured a screenshot of the Minecraft website's Spanish version. In the FAQ section of Minecraft Live, it was written that the next event will take place on September 22, 2025, at 1 pm ET.

Soon after, however, the game's Spanish page for Minecraft Live was changed, and it showed the time and date of the last Minecraft Live, which was on March 22, 2025.

Ad

Reviewing the game's Spanish page on the Wayback Machine website clearly shows that the Minecraft Live page displayed September 22, 2025, as the date for the next event.

Going further back to see previous snapshots of the same page, it is interesting to see that this date was leaked on the page for nearly six months. When we go back to the March 23, 2025, snapshot of the webpage on the Wayback Machine, the page shows September 22, 2025, as the date for the next live event.

Ad

This means that until the community discovered the next live event's date, Mojang was completely unaware that this information had been leaked on the game's website. Hence, they were quick to remove it right after it was publicly discussed on social media platforms.

As of now, Mojang has not revealed or talked about the next Minecraft Live event, nor has it addressed the leak. Players will have to wait for the company to reveal the official date of the event, which may or may not be September 22, 2025.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications