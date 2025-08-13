Mojang accidentally leaks the second Minecraft Live 2025 date

It was recently found that Mojang Studios accidentally leaked the official date for its second Minecraft Live event of 2025. This event was to take place later in the year, where the developer would discuss all the new features it has planned for its titles. As of now, there are no official announcements regarding this by Mojang. However, the community discovered that the company had already leaked information on when the second live event was scheduled to take place in 2025. Here is everything we know about the second Minecraft Live 2025's official date leak.Note: Although Minecraft Live's date was leaked by Mojang on the game's website, the date could change before its official announcement.How the official date for the second Minecraft Live 2025 was leaked by MojangThe official Minecraft Live website leaked that the next event will be on September 22. byu/MrEevee98_ inGamingLeaksAndRumoursOn August 12, 2025, a Redditor named MrEevee98_ posted about how Mojang accidentally leaked the official date for the second Minecraft Live of 2025. They posted a link to the xcancel website, where individuals discussed the leak. The original post on xcancel featured a screenshot of the Minecraft website's Spanish version. In the FAQ section of Minecraft Live, it was written that the next event will take place on September 22, 2025, at 1 pm ET.Soon after, however, the game's Spanish page for Minecraft Live was changed, and it showed the time and date of the last Minecraft Live, which was on March 22, 2025.Reviewing the game's Spanish page on the Wayback Machine website clearly shows that the Minecraft Live page displayed September 22, 2025, as the date for the next event.Going further back to see previous snapshots of the same page, it is interesting to see that this date was leaked on the page for nearly six months. When we go back to the March 23, 2025, snapshot of the webpage on the Wayback Machine, the page shows September 22, 2025, as the date for the next live event.This means that until the community discovered the next live event's date, Mojang was completely unaware that this information had been leaked on the game's website. Hence, they were quick to remove it right after it was publicly discussed on social media platforms.As of now, Mojang has not revealed or talked about the next Minecraft Live event, nor has it addressed the leak. Players will have to wait for the company to reveal the official date of the event, which may or may not be September 22, 2025.Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:The End update would be quite fitting as the final Minecraft update, according to fansAfter copper decorations, Minecraft fans are requesting Mojang for gold ingot paletteMinecraft Bedrock player upset after dying in Hardcore despite landing in water