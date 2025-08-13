The End update would be quite fitting as the final Minecraft update, according to fans

Minecraft regularly gets updates that bring new content to the blocky world. This is a crucial part of the experience that helps keep things fresh. As a result, the game has managed to remain relevant and popular even 15 years since its release. However, some players wonder if there were a final update, what would it be?A Minecraft player, u/Tall-Region8251, made an interesting post on the game’s subreddit, suggesting that if it were to receive a last update, it should be for the End dimension. The user elaborated that it seems fitting for the final update to focus on the dimension that players visit to complete the title.For those unaware, many players have been asking Mojang Studios to work on an End update. However, the idea of this update being the final one might not sit well with everyone.If Minecraft will ever receive the very last update, it's gotta be the End Update byu/Tall-Region8251 inMinecraftUser u/toilet_for_shrek jokingly said maybe the last patch notes should suggest the developers have added Herobrine again. For those unaware, Mojang Studios has a running joke where they usually add “Removed Herobrine” in the release notes, referencing the existence of Steve's corrupt, dangerous twin.u/xXMr_ProkychopXx replied that they have not seen the “Removed Herobrine” note in a long time. However, u/woalk pointed out that it has appeared in many release notes, including recent ones, such as 1.21.6.Redditors discuss the idea of End update being the final one (Image via Reddit)u/samudec pointed out that if Minecraft stopped getting updates, it would not be a decision by the developers but rather due to the lack of active players. In that case, the last update would be random and not for the End dimension.u/TheHuntingMaster disagreed, saying that they doubt Microsoft, the parent company of Mojang Studios, would ever let Minecraft die. Since the acquisition of the title was very expensive and it is the biggest game ever, the company will do everything in its power to keep the blocky world going.The End in Minecraft needs an updateThe End in Minecraft needs a major update (Image via Mojang Studios // Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808)Mojang Studios has done excellent work improving most aspects of Minecraft. The Nether update made the dimension far more interesting with different regions, and the overworld is constantly receiving new updates, with the pale garden being a great example.However, the End dimension has remained more or less the same for a long time. This is why players have been eager to know what the developers are planning for this desolate region. Making it more layered with different biomes would be a great move, adding more regions to explore after defeating the ender dragon.