The End update would be quite fitting as the final Minecraft update, according to fans

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 13, 2025 07:59 GMT
Minecraft player suggests the end update should be the final one (Image via Reddit/Tall-Region8251/Mojang Studios)
Minecraft player suggests the End update should be the final one (Image via Reddit/Tall-Region8251/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft regularly gets updates that bring new content to the blocky world. This is a crucial part of the experience that helps keep things fresh. As a result, the game has managed to remain relevant and popular even 15 years since its release. However, some players wonder if there were a final update, what would it be?

A Minecraft player, u/Tall-Region8251, made an interesting post on the game’s subreddit, suggesting that if it were to receive a last update, it should be for the End dimension. The user elaborated that it seems fitting for the final update to focus on the dimension that players visit to complete the title.

For those unaware, many players have been asking Mojang Studios to work on an End update. However, the idea of this update being the final one might not sit well with everyone.

User u/toilet_for_shrek jokingly said maybe the last patch notes should suggest the developers have added Herobrine again. For those unaware, Mojang Studios has a running joke where they usually add “Removed Herobrine” in the release notes, referencing the existence of Steve's corrupt, dangerous twin.

u/xXMr_ProkychopXx replied that they have not seen the “Removed Herobrine” note in a long time. However, u/woalk pointed out that it has appeared in many release notes, including recent ones, such as 1.21.6.

Redditors discuss the idea of End update being the final one (Image via Reddit)
Redditors discuss the idea of End update being the final one (Image via Reddit)

u/samudec pointed out that if Minecraft stopped getting updates, it would not be a decision by the developers but rather due to the lack of active players. In that case, the last update would be random and not for the End dimension.

u/TheHuntingMaster disagreed, saying that they doubt Microsoft, the parent company of Mojang Studios, would ever let Minecraft die. Since the acquisition of the title was very expensive and it is the biggest game ever, the company will do everything in its power to keep the blocky world going.

The End in Minecraft needs an update

The End in Minecraft needs a major update (Image via Mojang Studios // Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808)
The End in Minecraft needs a major update (Image via Mojang Studios // Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808)

Mojang Studios has done excellent work improving most aspects of Minecraft. The Nether update made the dimension far more interesting with different regions, and the overworld is constantly receiving new updates, with the pale garden being a great example.

However, the End dimension has remained more or less the same for a long time. This is why players have been eager to know what the developers are planning for this desolate region. Making it more layered with different biomes would be a great move, adding more regions to explore after defeating the ender dragon.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

