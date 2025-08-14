All mobs added to Minecraft in 2025

In 2025, Mojang pushed several new Minecraft updates in the form of game drops. These game drops brought all kinds of new features to the sandbox, including some new mobs. Some of these mobs were brand new, while others were teased in the past and are now permanently in the game.
Here are all the mobs Mojang has added to Minecraft in 2025.
Note: Since 2025 has not yet ended, there are chances that Mojang might add more mobs in future updates. Hence, this list will be updated if any new mob gets added.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Every mob added to Minecraft in 2025 so far
Warm and cold farm animal variants
On March 25, 2025, Mojang released the Minecraft Spring to Life game drop. In this drop, they introduced warm and cold variants for pigs, cows, and chickens. Apart from temperate pigs, cows, and chickens, which were default variants, these farm animals will also have warm and cold variants, spawning in warm and cold biomes.
The picture above shows a warm-weather chicken and a cold-weather cow. It can be clearly seen that these have vastly different textures from regular chickens and cows.
The only difference between these variants is the texture and color. Apart from that, every pig, cow, and chicken will behave exactly the same.
Happy ghast and ghastling
After Spring to Life, Mojang released another game drop in the summer called Chase the Skies. In this, they added two brand new mobs called ghastling and happy ghast. These were essentially friendly ghasts that allowed players to slowly fly across Minecraft.
Players are required to head to the Nether, find a dried ghast block or craft it with ghast tears and a soul sand block, and submerge it in water. After 20 minutes, that block will turn into a ghastling, a baby version of happy ghast. This infant can be fed snowballs so that it quickly grows into a happy ghast.
Players can then craft a harness, a new saddle-like item, and place it onto the happy ghast to fly.
Copper golem
Copper golem is a brand new creature in Minecraft's next game drop coming in the fall. This mob was once a mob vote candidate in 2021 alongside Allay and Glare. It was defeated by the Allay and was never added to the game. In 2025, this mob will finally be added as a permanent feature.
A copper golem can be spawned using a copper block and a carved pumpkin. It spawns with its own copper chest and will start interacting with it. The creature's main purpose is to help players sort out their items in chests.
It will pick items from the copper chest in stacks of 16 and place them in any regular chest near them. It will either place items in chests that already contain that particular item, or it will place them in an empty chest.
Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:
- How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.101 update
- When might the second Minecraft Live happen in 2025?
- 4 best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w33a
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!