Minecraft player travels 18,000 blocks only to discover a glitched trail ruin 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, while being enjoyed by millions of players worldwide, has its share of bugs and glitches. Some members of the community have even jokingly named the edition "Bugrock" due to this. A player named Amdorik recently shared their own buggy experience on the game's official subreddit, showing a segmented trail ruin structure.

In the Reddit post, Amdorik showed they had ventured a vast distance from their spawn point with a friend and multiple shovels. When they stumbled upon a trail ruin, all they managed to find at first glance was a small segment of the structure. However, Minecraft fans pointed out that this occurrence is somewhat more common on Bedrock and shouldn't be any cause for alarm.

Minecraft players discuss the bugged generation of trail ruins in Bedrock

Though Amdorik thought that the trail ruin they found had somehow only generated a few blocks, Minecraft players pointed out that there may be more than meets the eye. Obviously, every Bedrock Edition seed generates differently, but many gamers chimed in and pointed out that Bedrock has a habit of generating a small cluster of blocks above the actual trail ruin.

With that in mind, it's possible that Amdorik and their friend could have continued digging underground to find the rest of the trail ruins they were searching for. This spurred many commenters to realize that they would need to return to trail ruins they'd found in their own worlds that didn't spawn as intended.

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Trail ruins made their way to Minecraft in the Trails & Tales update, but that doesn't mean that they didn't come with a few unexpected glitches. This appears to be the case for recent versions of Bedrock, but it's unclear as to why the problem occurs. Nevertheless, if players find trail ruins in their worlds heading forward, they may need to dig a little deeper underground to find the full structure.

When they were introduced, trail ruins were intended to be partially placed above ground so that players could spot them and then dig around them to enter. However, it appears that some aspects of the Bedrock Edition codebase (which is separate from its Java-based counterpart) have issues with trail ruins' ability to generate partially above and below ground simultaneously.

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Amdorik from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

With the Minecraft 1.20.3 update rapidly approaching, this trail ruin issue may be addressed. However, recent Bedrock Edition Previews have focused heavily on bug fixes as of late, and trail ruins didn't appear to be a particularly large priority. It is possible Mojang Studios is working on the issue, or that other in-game bugs and glitches may be given higher priority at the moment.

Whatever the case, the bug should have already caught Mojang's attention. Hopefully, it will be addressed in short order, and players on Bedrock can enjoy exploring trail ruins the same way that fans of Minecraft: Java Edition have been able to since the structure's debut.