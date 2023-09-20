Minecraft builds not only come in many shapes and sizes but also across many different locations as well. In addition to all the great projects that can be built above the ground or in the sky, fans shouldn't neglect underground creations. Although mining and tunneling to create space for a build under the surface is a tricky process, the final product can be well worth the effort.

Many blocks that Minecraft fans wouldn't normally use above the ground might find new life in the caves and locales underground, making it a prime location to flex your creative skills.

If you are looking for ideas for your next subterranean build project, there are a ton of great examples to draw inspiration from.

Fantastic underground Minecraft builds worth creating in 2023

1) Greek-style cave town

This town build utilizes basic Minecraft blocks and a well-made amethyst pool (Image via Cultofhappiness_/Reddit)

Greek architecture looks fantastic in Minecraft because of its focus on columns and arches, and this build utilizes simple stone and terracotta blocks to construct an entire Greek settlement underground. The crumbling bridge shows that this town has seen better days, but it still has plenty of grandeur to appreciate.

The most eye-popping aspect of this build is undoubtedly the amethyst pool. By placing amethyst under the surface of the water and having the right shaders installed, the water surrounding this build takes on a purple hue that pops against the earthen blocks.

2) Lush cave base

The natural greenery of lush cave biomes accent this Minecraft build perfectly (Image via MrDankoDankins/Reddit)

Lush cave biomes have a wild beauty to them in Minecraft, thanks to the various plant blocks found within. Since this is the case, why not build a base in this biome? With the right cave and a few suspended platforms and cave rooms, players can form a base that looks fantastic and functions well in Survival Mode.

From storage rooms to enchanting and farming platforms, this creation doesn't destroy the lush cave system it resides in. Instead, this base design uses the natural terrain to its advantage.

3) Cyperpunk underground city

There's no doubt that clearing out space for this mega-build will take some time for any Minecraft player, but the final design is breathtaking. With a vertical-styled construction, this city sees its inhabitants attached to the walls of a large ravine complete with lava flows and plenty of light source blocks to give it a futuristic feeling.

A system of bridges connects the build's independent buildings while massive columns hold it upright. Fans will need a ton of lava for this creation, but the long-reaching river of the fiery substance certainly brings the entire project together.

4) Steampunk mining city

This city build can accommodate a massive number of Minecraft players (Image via Memebank2979/Reddit)

Much like the previous cyberpunk build, this creation will take plenty of time and effort. It has a steampunk aesthetic and features a system of tunnels bridging the many buildings of the city together around a central lava flow.

Even with multiple players working on the build, there will be plenty of painstaking work and detailing needed for this mega-structure. However, once it's completed, this project would be perfect for multiplayer servers and realms, thanks to the massive number of players it can hold.

5) Underground village

Villagers can thrive just about anywhere in Minecraft, including underground (Image via Asonmorales519two/Reddit)

Villages generate naturally in Minecraft, but that doesn't mean that players haven't put their own spin on them all the same. While some fans create villages in different in-game biomes, some choose to place their villages underground, complete with villagers carrying out their day-to-day tasks.

With a multi-tiered layout like the one seen in this build, players can continue to trade with their villages and even breed them if a source of light from the sun is present. This design also keeps villagers pretty safe from hostile mob attacks and pillager raids.

6) Underground mansion

Mansions can be just as captivating underground as they are above ground (Image via Aminto9/Reddit)

Mansion builds have been built by Minecraft players for over a decade and continue to be incredibly popular. However, most mansion builds are seen sprawling over the surface, but that isn't the only location they can fit well in. This project by Aminto9 shows that with the right environment around it, a mansion can still fit in perfectly underground.

Complete with a bridge to the mansion's island and a large lake surrounding it, this mansion is built from easy-to-source blocks but looks fantastic. Furthermore, the redstone lamps on the bridge and end lights in the cavern wall ensure that hostile mobs don't pop in to say hello.

7) Nether-styled cave castle

When Minecraft fans think of the Nether dimension, lava and blackstone blocks tend to come to mind pretty quickly. This build uses both to create a Nether-styled castle within a cave in the Overworld. Complete with a blackstone construction and walkways reminiscent of a Nether fortress, fans may even forget they're still in the Overworld when walking through this build.

To complete the look, a huge lava pool is placed beneath the structure, and a little obsidian is placed for added measure.

8) Wario's gold mine

Mario Kart is well-known for its memorable racetracks, and this Minecraft build recreates one of the toughest ones found on Mario Kart Wii. Complete with a rollercoaster-styled track that runs through multiple mines, this creation is highly detailed and reminiscent of the original.

Although this particular project is simply built for aesthetics, fans can certainly add rails and minecarts to it and go for a high-speed ride. Moreover, players could even use certain mods to add go-karts and make the build into a pure racetrack.

9) Frozen mine

Minecraft players build mines in all sorts of biomes, but not many venture into snowy or ice spike locales and do the same. This project by Paintergigi is an excellent example of how great a mine can be even in the frigid cold, complete with a gradient roof to give the appearance of fading in the snowfall.

Plenty of barrels rest outside for storage purposes, and the overarching arm of the mining complex comes complete with a platform carrying plenty of precious resources.

10) Medieval mining crane

This mining crane in Minecraft would look great solo or as part of a larger build (Image via HorribleChupacabra/Reddit)

Sometimes, players don't necessarily need a build to live in but still want a great-looking creation for caves, mines, and subterranean locations. This medieval crane design would fit in perfectly well with a mine in Survival Mode while also being a great addition to any medieval build, with or without accompanying mods.

Even better, it is constructed of simple wood and stone blocks, with the exception of the grindstones and chains. This should make the design easy to build and light on the overall cost when it comes to resources.