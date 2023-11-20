Minecraft player unluckily finds incomplete End city ship after an hour of searching

When players defeat the ender dragon in Minecraft, they get to roam around the end realm and look for end cities that are filled with some of the best loot. A few of these cities will be generated by a floating ship. This particular ship will have Elytra, which is arguably the most overpowered item in the game. However, since the generation of any structure in the game is random, some of them can be incomplete as well.

Recently, a Redditor called u/Unlikely-Ice9400 posted a picture of an incomplete floating ship near an end city on Minecraft's official subreddit. Furthermore, the incomplete area is exactly where players find the Elytra inside an item frame. This was quite an unfortunate sight for the original poster.

In the title of the picture, they wrote how they spent around an hour looking for an end city with a floating ship but unfortunately found an incomplete one.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor finding an incomplete End city ship

Since these kinds of unfortunate finds in Minecraft are quite common, many Minecraft Redditors were able to relate to the OP's situation. Within a day, the post received more than 23k upvotes and over four hundred comments.

Several people talked about how they have used tools like chunk base or scraper websites to quickly find points of interest in a world. They mentioned that it saves loads of time over simply roaming aimlessly around the world in search of structures. Additionally, Redditor u/CatWiems pointed out that they love searching for strongholds using eyes of ender.

There was a long thread of comments started by Redditor u/JinxedCEO that discussed how the End realm was not well-built, especially considering that it is an endgame realm.

People also started discussing how difficult it would be if there were no Minecraft guides on the internet to inform newbies how and where to find new structures easily. One of the Redditors humorously pointed out that in 2010, when Minecraft was still in the beta phase, there was little to no information about how to do anything in the game.

Apart from all this, u/Electronic_Leek9147 humorously mentioned that the original poster should have used Elytra itself to find End Cities. This was, of course, sarcastic since it was clear that the original poster did not have any Elytra—that's why they were sad to see an incomplete End City ship.

Overall, many Minecraft players found it relatable to see an incomplete End City ship where Elytras usually generate. They discussed the End realm as a whole and how they use chunkbase and other websites to find structures in their world seed. The post continues to gather views and upvotes.