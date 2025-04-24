Minecraft player uses new leash mechanics to make a working claw machine

Minecraft recently got a small but crucial update in the beta and snapshot (experimental) version. The developers have tweaked the leash mechanics to make it more practical. Players can now tie up multiple mobs together using one leash, attach mobs to objects just as boats, and create a host of new contraptions with this change.

Redditor Michael23B shared a video on r/Minecraft, showing how they made a working claw machine using the new leash mechanics and explained how it was done.

This build is a claw machine powered by mobs and redstone mechanics. A boat is connected to a rabbit, which is then connected to a skeleton horse in the top chamber. Players can move the skeleton horse using water streams, allowing the claw to shift position. Bubble columns control its vertical movement, letting the claw rise or drop.

A 30-second-long music timer sets the limit. When it ends, the claw automatically lowers and moves to the output bin. If players are lucky, they might grab a llama carrying valuable loot. The design is quite simple and genius.

Reacting to this post, ManMagic1 said this build is super creative and that OP did a good job. WillyDAFISH said they love how the mobs are able to get out of the boat and added that llamas having chests allow for other material loot.

Redditors react to the claw machine made using the new leash (Image via Reddit)

_lie_and_ was amazed by the build, saying this this is the first time they learned that mobs can get out of the boats when the boat is submerged in water. This new mechanic makes the claw machine drop the loot into the dispense box. The user also asked OP to make the whole arcade in Minecraft.

Downtown-Gene-5596 called the build sick and said this is an industrial revolution in Minecraft. Dogicorns said that this feels like some witchcraft.

Interesting new mechanics coming to Minecraft

The Creaking mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

With every update that adds or tweaks the game mechanics, it also adds a new way for players to make unique machines. For example, the Creaking is a mob that only attacks when the player is directly looking at it.

Using this mechanic, a player made a wireless switch system that places the Creaking inside a structure and when the player looks at it, a redstone circuit is activated. This genius way of using a basic function to turn it into something unique is what makes Minecraft so fun.

