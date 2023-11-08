Minecraft players discuss annoying text censoring

Mojang recently changed several rules and regulations in Minecraft to better serve the community and make a safe and healthy environment inside the game. One of the major changes was to further tighten the in-game text censorship on signs, books, etc. However, the game still has some bugs where it censors even the most basic words.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'DogeTheRobot' shared a video where the words 'to build a highway' were censored in a book. They showcased how they wrote a sentence:

"Well I went to the nether to build a highway to make it safer and I lost all my stuff"

However, the 'to build a highway' section was censored and replaced with hashtags.

To further confirm this, the player even removed the part and rewrote it. Right after rewriting it, the words were visible. Upon closing and reopening the book, however, it was censored yet again.

Users react to Minecraft's text censorship issue showcased by Redditor

Posts from the minecraft community on Reddit Expand Post

Since this text censorship issue has been quite common ever since Mojang changed the rules and regulations of the game, this post received a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than eight thousand upvotes and over four hundred comments.

As expected, many were angry with the censorship of even simpler words like highway, build, etc. Some Redditors humorously claimed that Mojang and Microsoft are after a market share where Roblox dominates by making their games completely safe for kids and censoring words.

Some even humorously commented how Mojang could have seen the word 'high' inside 'highway' and hence censored the entire section.

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Other Redditors also discussed how the word 'hoe' is literally the name of the tool inside the game, but when players enter a text that says that word, it gets censored. Another user commented that writing the word is okay on their server but not in plural.

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

A few people also discussed whether the censorship can be turned off, mainly in single-player worlds where no one else can see what the player is writing. Unfortunately, there is no way to turn off the censorship in Minecraft. This means that Mojang needs to fix these issues and update how their in-game censorship feature works.

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/DogeTheRobot from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, many players were enraged to see how even the simplest words were censored in Minecraft and discussed that Mojang should fix this as soon as possible.

Some did not even support the feature and urged the developers to have the option to turn it off, at least for single-player worlds. The post still continues to gather loads of views, upvotes, and comments.