Minecraft players discuss asymmetry in pattern while mining at maximum distance

Minecraft is a sandbox game entirely made of various blocks, making it perfect for creating structures of any kind since the blocks can be placed in various symmetrical patterns, which is extremely pleasing to the eyes. However, in some cases, players discover asymmetrical patterns that can confuse them, mainly because most of the manual mining and building shouldn't be irregular.

A Minecraft Redditor experienced something similar.

Minecraft Redditor experiences asymmetry while mining at maximum distance

A Redditor named "Elbwana" posted a video showcasing a hole they dug by setting their mining reach to the maximum using a command. However, they showed that the hole was not symmetrically mined, with the ceiling and the floor having different patterns.

The player couldn't mine some of the blocks on the floor the same way they could do it for the ceiling, making the hole asymmetrical. The top and bottom half of all four walls were also not the same pattern, clearly showcased by the original poster.

The Redditor who posted this was confused about why this asymmetry was present.

Users react to asymmetrical pattern in Minecraft while mining a hole

Since this topic discussed the mechanics of mining distance, it received quite a lot of attention on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than six thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Players discussed why it is not completely symmetrical and what could be the reason behind it.

Many Redditors commented and explained that since the in-game character's height is around 1.68 blocks, the character's eyes, and by extension, their mining reach, is slightly above the center of the sphere. Hence, they can automatically mine more blocks on the ceiling than on the floor.

Another Redditor mentioned that the in-game reach of a player's character is an aspect that is quite commonly addressed in the PvP community.

Many Redditors pointed out that the area dug out by the original poster does look symmetrical to them. Of course, the sphere might not be entirely symmetrical, but it is radial, as mentioned by another subreddit member.

Some even argued that, despite its pattern and minor irregularities, the spherical shape of the area looks beautiful to them.

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft community flocked to the post and discussed why the original poster couldn't create a perfectly symmetrical sphere even with the maximum mining distance. The main reason is the eye and crosshair placement being slightly toward the top half of the in-game character's body.

The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.