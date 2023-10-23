Minecraft player makes brilliant long symmetrical tunnels

Building is one of the main activities Minecraft players indulge themselves in. Since players can gather as many blocks as they want, the game automatically encourages them to create almost anything they want. From a small survival hut to an entire city or even a nation, players can create almost everything in the sandbox game.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Piaaa91' posted several pictures of stunning tunnels they created using a variety of blocks and asked the community to choose their favorite. Judging by the design and the lines converging towards the center, these tunnels were quite long and symmetrical.

There were a total of five tunnels made up of different color palettes. The first one was mainly made up of prismarine blocks, the second was from cherry blocks, the third was from bamboo blocks, the fourth was from blackstone and purpur blocks, and the last one was made from mossy cobblestone, stone bricks, and lanterns. All of them were extremely beautiful and unique in their own ways.

Users react to various long, symmetrical tunnels made in Minecraft

Posts showcasing stunning builds often get a lot of attention on Minecraft's official Reddit page, and this post about tunnels was no different. Within a day, it received over 4,000 upvotes and 6,000 comments. People talked quite a lot about the tunnels and picked their favorites.

Many Redditors appreciated all the tunnels showcased by the Redditor but could not pick a favorite. They mentioned how it can be used in different scenarios and builds.

Despite that, there were a few who picked the second tunnel, which was made up of cherry blocks like logs, fences, leaves, etc. A few were curious about how the tunnel was so dark, yet some pixels were glowing in cherry leaf blocks. It was later discussed that it could have been the effect of shaders or a custom resource pack used by the creator.

A few Redditors picked the third, but they also stated that all the tunnels were equally great. The third one was completely made up of bamboo blocks. One of the Redditors gave a brilliant idea of using all of them to create a tunnel system for all four directions in the in-game world.

A few Minecrafters also picked the fourth tunnel, which was made up of dark blackstone blocks, purpur blocks, and froglight blocks.

Overall, there were many Minecraft Redditors flocking to the post and appreciating all the tunnels made by the original poster. While some chose one particular tunnel as their favorite, almost everyone praised all five.