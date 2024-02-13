Minecraft players discuss which classic feature will never be added in modern updates

Mojang has drastically changed how they update their famous sandbox game, Minecraft. When it was still fairly new, the developer's update structure and methods were different from what they are now. While some features added several years ago have become classics, a recent debate on the game's subreddit discussed how Mojang would never add them to a current update.

This Reddit post was bustling with people discussing this interesting topic.

Minecraft Redditors discuss features that will never be added with modern updates

A Redditor by the name of "AnonWithAHatOn" posted pictures of rotten flesh, mushroom fields, a poisonous potato, a carrot on a stick, and a cake. They wrote that, in their opinion, these classic features will never be added in modern Minecraft updates.

Even though most of these features do not play an integral role in the game, they are still quite useful when it comes to the overall experience.

Since the debate of which feature Mojang would have never added in future updates is quite interesting, the post went viral on Reddit. Within a day, it received more than four thousand upvotes and over three hundred comments.

One of the Redditors gave a brilliant idea of how the carrot on a stick could be reworked, allowing players to ride any mob and control it for a brief amount of time before the durability runs out. This would also keep saddles useful in the game and drastically increase the importance of the item.

Another user named creeper as the mob Mojang would never add in modern updates, mainly because of how destructive it is. It can easily blow up a player's base and ruin structures, something that Mojang is moving away from.

A user also mentioned how creepers were invented out of an accidental glitched pig shape, something that Mojang will not implement in newer installments.

However, more people countered that only the model was glitched, but the developer went ahead with the explosion mechanics and created the entire creature from scratch.

One user made a bold claim that in recent times, Mojang would not have added iconic mobs like zombies, skeletons, and even Ender Dragon, particularly because Microsoft would not have used mythological or well-known mythical creatures.

In conclusion, many from the Minecraft Reddit community talked about existing features the game company would not add in today's updates for several reasons. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.