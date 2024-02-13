Minecraft 1.21 update's vault block is going to fix a big issue 

Minecraft has witnessed game-changing updates in recent years, having introduced new features and mechanics that have transformed gameplay. From tall new mountains to underground structures, these updates have kept the sandbox title fresh and exciting for players worldwide.

One could argue that Minecraft is best enjoyed when played with friends on a survival multiplayer server. However, the high number of players in a single world on a server also gives rise to an unaddressed issue that many are facing. Fortunately, it seems the Minecraft 1.21 update will address it for good.

Minecraft 1.21 update to feature addresses a common problem with multiplayer servers

The single-player experience in Minecraft is fulfilling, and the satisfaction of acquiring rare items is unmatched. However, on multiplayer servers, new players frequently confront substantial difficulties. This is primarily because resources like the Netherite upgrade template and Elytras are exceedingly rare.

This is due to the fact that most loot chests have already been explored by existing gamers, leaving little opportunity for newcomers to acquire these valuable resources easily.

With the addition of a new block called vault, a fresh method of acquiring rare items will be introduced that won't be influenced by the number of active players on a server.

What is a vault block?

A vault block in the trial chambers (Image via Mojang)

The vault is a distinct new block that can be found in the trial chambers in Minecraft. As its name implies, it's a mysterious block that unlocks with a key and furnishes players with items.

What distinguishes it from other loot chests found in structures is that each vault holds loot exclusive to each gamer. This implies that the same vault offers its items an infinite number of times to different players when open it with a key. However, it can be opened only once by one person.

Steve with a trial key standing next to a vault (Image via Mojang)

With the introduction of vaults, every player will have an opportunity to acquire rare items from them, irrespective of how many times the same vault has been accessed by others on the server.

After its announcement, many players now desire for this block to be present in other structures as well, offering the respective loot items. This would provide everyone with an equal chance of acquiring rare items exclusive to specific structures and resolve the issue that newcomers face in older survival multiplayer servers.

Trial key sources

Naturally generated trial spawner (Image via Mojang)

The trial key is an item that was announced some time ago, but its purpose remained unknown until the vault was showcased at Minecraft Monthly. The only sources of this key are the entrance loot chests, corridor pots, and the trial spawners located in the trial chambers.

Among these options, the trial spawners have the highest chance (50%) of ejecting a trial key. Once the player has defeated all the mobs spawned by the trial spawner, the block may reward them with a key.

It is worth noting that Minecraft's trial spawner does not become useless after ejecting an item once; it will activate again after a 30-minute cooldown. Therefore, players can attempt to obtain a trial key again later.