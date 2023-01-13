Top 7 most popular Minecraft mobs of all time 

The roster of mobs in Minecraft has only increased over the game's tenure. As a result, many mobs have grown in popularity or have kept their fame intact within the community.

With so many mobs available as of The Wild Update, it can be tough to determine which are the most popular. Ask 1,000 different players, and 1,000 different answers will likely be received if players list the mobs out. As difficult as it can be to make a definitive list of the most popular mobs in Minecraft, it's at least possible to determine some of the most popular in the game's tenure over the previous decade or so.

The Wither and 6 other most famous mobs of Minecraft ranked.

7) Pigs

Pigs have been around a long time in Minecraft and remain very popular (Image via Rajcraft/YouTube)

Pigs have been a part of Minecraft since Java Edition's Indev days, making them one of the oldest mobs in the game's history. However, this hasn't diminished the popularity of pigs one bit over the years, and what's not to appreciate? Pigs can be used as food. They're cute and can even be saddled and ridden when needed. Pigs can also attribute some of their popularity to the late content creator Technoblade, whose skin utilized a pig's appearance and immortalized the community's mob.

6) Villagers

Villagers are varied and helpful, and players remain thankful for that (Image via Mojang)

Villagers may not have been around since Minecraft's earliest days, but there's no doubt that the "Squidwards," as many players call them, are still quite popular. They may not be the most visually appealing mobs, but they provide such a massive host of benefits that players are willing to overlook this. Thanks to their villages and various jobs, players are usually willing to spend plenty of time with villagers to improve their overall survival experience.

5) Wolves

Wolves will protect Minecraft players to the death after a tasty snack (Image via Mojang)

Roaming the game's various worlds can be lonely if players play single-player mode. However, bringing along a few wolves makes for a more pleasant experience. They say dogs are man's best friend, which extends to Minecraft's wolves. After a tasty treat, these adorable mobs will protect players by all means necessary, making them as helpful as they are fun to have around.

4) The Wither

The Wither's design has kept it high in popularity since its inception (Image via Mojang)

One boss that players don't have to defeat to complete Survival Mode, the Wither, is nonetheless a very intriguing creature. It's considerably difficult to defeat, but that hasn't stopped players from relentlessly summoning it and battling it. However, Wither's design and lore have been one of the most-discussed topics ever since the boss mob was implemented, and this likely won't stop anytime soon unless Mojang fills in the blanks between fan theories.

3) The Ender Dragon

Minecraft's Ender Dragon remains the queen in the eyes of many players (Image via Dream/YouTube)

The pivotal boss mob that must be struck down to complete Survival Mode, the Ender Dragon, remains very popular among players. She's the lone dragon in the vanilla version of the game, and dragons remain fastidiously popular among fans of both fantasy media and gaming. Her dominion over the End is also the topic of rampant speculation on her origins and how she came to become the overlord of the strange dimension and its enderman inhabitants.

2) Endermen

Endermen are a constant enigma among the Minecraft community (Image via Cubey/YouTube)

Since their introduction in update 1.8, endermen have been a source of constant mystery. This has only improved with age, and players craft more theories and lore stories around the endermen than arguably any other mob in recent memory (though the Warden is certainly coming close). Nearly everything about them, from their behavior to their appearance and vocalizations, have been dissected and are still shrouded in enigma. Players may never crack the code on what endermen genuinely are, but it's a testament to their enduring popularity.

1) Creepers

No in-game mob screams "Minecraft" like the creeper does (Image via Mojang)

When players think of the word "Minecraft," the image of a creeper almost always comes up immediately after. These explosive hostile mobs are undoubtedly the most recognizable in the game from a marketing standpoint and are the topic on every player's tongue at some point or another. Whether community members love or hate the sneaky green creatures, there's no doubt that they're a constant point of discussion, and the theories crafted by the player base surrounding them exude remarkable creativity.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes