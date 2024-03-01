Minecraft players discuss in-game houses becoming their real houses

Minecraft Redditors recently discussed the idea of living in their in-game house in real life and how comfortable they would be with that. The sandbox title offers players complete freedom to create anything they want, resulting in the community building fascinating structures to live in. However, the idea of turning these virtual structures into real-life houses has sparked interesting conversations in the player base.

Here is how players reacted to the question posed by a Minecraft Redditor.

Minecraft Redditors discuss in-game houses becoming real

The Redditor 'LavaixMC' posted a picture of a house and asked how comfortable the player base would be if their own in-game house became their real house. The house in the picture was impressive yet basic.

Since it was an interesting topic, the Reddit post accrued over 3000 upvotes and over 1000 comments in a day.

One of the most hilarious comments on the post was from a Redditor asking what they would do if they received a nature call. It is well known that Minecraft has no furniture blocks that can be used to create a washroom. The comment itself received over 1000 upvotes. The user wrote that apart from having trouble using the bathroom, they would be quite comfortable in their Minecraft house.

People discussed how one could use leaves to wipe themselves, while others pointed out how the game does have paper for that purpose.

Another user mentioned in jest that because they play the title with HBM's Nuclear Tech mod, they'd be dead due to the fatal radiation they are subjected to. The original poster replied that bunkers could be useful if the in-game house becomes a reality.

Others have also chimed in and speculated how they would survive in their bases if those were to become their real houses. While one of the users stated that it would be cold since their houses lacked doors, another Redditor mentioned that they have a Warden mob in their attic.

There are still several players who do not build a house of their own in Minecraft. One of the Redditors addressed this in jest, to which the original poster replied.

In conclusion, several players on Reddit enjoyed talking about how comfortable they would be if their in-game houses became their real homes. Fans discussed mods that could impact their real lives, while others mentioned they wouldn't be living in a house at all. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.