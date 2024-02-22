Minecraft players discuss which mobs they have never killed

Essentially, every mob in Minecraft can be killed in some form or fashion, and they can usually be dispatched by players themselves. However, some fans went on the record in a recent Reddit post by u/LordFladrif, remarking that there are certain mobs they've never killed outright. They choose to do this for many reasons, ranging from inadequate item drops to a simple moral stance.

In LordFladrif's post, the user asked their fellow players which mobs they avoided killing and why. The range of answers was quite interesting, with players remarking they hadn't killed some mobs due to not finding them yet. Others pointed to the fact that killing a certain mob wasn't worth the effort or that they were simply too endearing to kill.

Minecraft fans discuss why they don't kill certain in-game mobs

For LordFladrif, they hadn't killed the likes of turtles, dolphins, sniffers, axolotls, or cats in Minecraft. This is understandable, as none of these mobs have quality item drops, and players don't exactly stand to gain from killing them.

Farming some mobs is an incredibly lucrative venture for experience orbs and items. However, not every mob provides this opportunity.

Going off the comments in LordFladrif's Minecraft subreddit thread, many players have taken a similar stance toward some mobs regardless of their temperament. Meanwhile, some simply don't harm mobs due to them being visually appealing. A few players remarked that they hadn't killed some mobs (like the Warden or the bogged, for instance) since they hadn't encountered them yet.

As one might expect, the comments showed that plenty of Minecraft fans have a conscience. Although some players have created somewhat cruel machines like iron golem farms or creeper-powered redstone machines, others have a personal line that they draw for some mobs, primarily certain animals like tamed pets, where they're much more useful alive, among other things.

Part of the video game experience as a whole is connecting with a visual representation of an entity on-screen. Even if Minecraft cats, wolves, parrots, and more aren't real in any sense, many players still develop a connection with them. While some don't have this internal conflict due to their ability to separate the tangible and intangible, others simply hold themselves to a different standard.

Even more surprisingly, some players shared that they hadn't defeated the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, the process of which signals the "conclusion" of Survival Mode's primary progression. u/The_Gooseler remarked that they hadn't "beaten the game" despite having played it for over six years, which is quite surprising, all things considered.

Still, it can't be all that shocking that some players haven't defeated the Ender Dragon, considering Mojang's sandbox game is all about choice. Players make endless decisions every in-game day, and deciding where to go and which mobs to kill are only a few. Fans can play the game for countless hours without ever entering the End or battling the Ender Dragon.

It's the procedurally generated game world and exceptional amounts of freedom that keep millions of players returning to Minecraft regularly. Progressing to the final boss fight isn't mandatory, and fans can go years without killing the game's bosses (or other mobs, for that matter) and still have a ton of fun. Still, it's interesting to examine how players inform their decisions when it comes to killing.