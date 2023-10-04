Minecraft players discuss new 'loser bracket' concept for mob vote

Recently, many Minecraft Redditors discussed a new concept of mob voting, which takes mobs that have lost older votes and places them against each other. Of course, there are many players who voted for those mobs that never made it into the game and were simply forgotten. Though some biomes have made a permanent comeback as a feature, all the mobs from mob votes are lying around in Mojang Studios' idea pit.

Hence, a Redditor suggested creating a loser bracket for lost mobs, with many others discussing it at length.

Minecraft Redditors pitch the concept of a 'loser bracket' mob vote

Redditor 'u/Crunchy_Jell0' posted a picture of three mobs that have lost in previous competitions and named it the loser bracket mob vote. They stated how there have been several mob votes up until now and that Mojang could introduce yet another kind of mob vote, where losers from previous competitions get another chance.

The picture showcased Copper Golem, Iceologer, and the Hovering Inferno as a new loser bracket mob vote.

Users discuss the new concept by Minecraft Redditor

Since the 2023 mob vote is around the corner, millions of players are talking about the competition and how Mojang could further improve it. Hence, this particular post received over 6,000 upvotes and more than 200 comments in just 13 hours.

One of the Redditors commented that Mojang Studios would never reintroduce the mobs from the first mob vote ever again. Another user stated that it was a terrible idea, to which a Redditor replied that Mojang is full of bad ideas. Although, there must be a reason why they are not willing to reintroduce the old, forgotten mobs.

Another Redditor commented against the loser bracket mob vote concept since if a mob loses the second round, it will hurt its supporters even more, and that mob will likely never be mentioned in the future. Others were also convinced that Mojang would not bring back mobs that lost previous voting competitions.

Apart from that, there were many comments about the old mobs, such as the Hovering Inferno and Iceloger, and how some people would still vote for them. Other users sarcastically complained that it would be too much work for Mojang.

Overall, Minecraft Redditors were split on the idea of a loser bracket mob vote. Though the upvotes indicate that many liked the idea, some users commented that Mojang would never implement something like this.