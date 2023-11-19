Minecraft players discuss more uses for copper

Copper was released in Minecraft a few years ago with the 1.17 update. At the time, it did not have many features or crafting recipes. However, for the upcoming 1.21 update, Mojang Studios has added several new blocks that can be crafted with copper. However, players are still curious about what new items can be crafted using copper.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'theodorteo' posted a picture of how four iron ingots and gold ingots can be combined with redstone dust to craft items like a compass and clock. They pitched a concept where four copper ingots could also be crafted with redstone dust to create a new item.

As of now, copper does not craft any kind of tool that can be used by players as an item. Hence, there can still be many opportunities for Mojang to expand copper's use.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's concept of a copper tool

Since copper has been talked about amongst Minecraft players, the post on the game's official subreddit caught a lot of attention. Within a day, it received over 13,000 upvotes and over 1,000 comments, with many discussing how copper can be used to craft tools.

Some discussed how a tool could be made from copper that shows various details of redstone blocks and circuits to better understand how a contraption works. Users wrote about the redstone signal or frequency meter, which could simplify the use of redstone comparators and other blocks.

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another topic of discussion was about a barometer pressure tool made of copper that would tell when it could rain in Minecraft. Redditors also said that the barometer could work with a copper lightning rod to forecast thunderstorms.

However, a user pointed out that the rain in the game is based on random ticks and not on time. Hence, a barometer tool wouldn't be able to predict rain.

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Players also came up with the concept of a depth meter, which could be combined with the other two tools (compass and clock) to create a fully-fledged GPS system.

Others commented how the copper tool could interact with matter since the compass is based on space and the clock tells the time. Some came up with the idea of a metal detector that could help players find different ores in Minecraft.

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/theodorteo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Many Minecraft Redditors flocked to the post and talked about various tools that can be crafted using copper. Of course, these were only concepts, and nothing has been announced by Mojang about a new copper tool. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.