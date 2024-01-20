Minecraft players hilariously name a wither made of sand and skeletons

Wither is one of the most terrifying boss mobs in Minecraft. It is a three-headed creature that can fly around, shoot explosive skulls, and is extremely hard to kill because of its health and special powers. Furthermore, players need to summon the mob themselves by placing soul sand blocks, and three wither skeleton's skulls.

However, players recently mocked a weird yet hilarious rip-off of the Wither mob.

Minecraft Redditor showcases wither made of sand and regular skeletons

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Gaming_Bacon5525' posted two pictures of a wither skeleton made up of regular sand and skeleton skulls. The wither mob that summons it is white and light grey in color rather than black or dark grey.

In the caption, the original poster asked what Minecraft's official subreddit community would call this particular wither mob made of sand and regular skeleton skulls.

Minecraft community hilariously names wither mob made of regular sand and skeletons

Since the alternate wither boss mob was hilariously made of regular sand and skeleton skulls, the Minecraft community on Reddit shared plenty of jokes. Within a day, the post received over four thousand upvotes and comments as players discussed what it should be called.

Since the rip-off wither was white in color, one of the Redditors hilariously commented that it should be named "Whiter." The thread continued as players referenced the character "Walter White" from the famous web series Breaking Bad. They joked around with its name and even changed it to better fit with the boss mob.

One Redditor humorously named it "Skither," while the other cleverly labeled it "The." This was because a regular skeleton was used instead of a wither variant, and since the normal boss mob is usually called "The Wither," the player chose only the first part of the designated name.

Some Redditors hilariously named the alternate wither mob using regular English names like John and Bob. Because of its simplicity, the comments themselves collected a lot of upvotes.

A few members of the subreddit saw this opportunity to create a brand new mob with unique features. They named the alternate wither mob aptly and gave it a backstory and detailed features.

Overall, the Minecraft community had a good laugh at the wither made of sand and regular skeletons. While some players joked around and gave hilarious names, others shared great ideas for a brand new kind of boss mob.