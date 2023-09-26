Minecraft players are increasingly frustrated with game's growing grindiness

Minecraft is centered around players entering a world and surviving there for as long as possible, all while gathering resources and progressing in the game. Over the years, however, some players have grown bored of the constant grind they have to do just to get a few items that do not serve any major purpose in the sandbox title.

This topic was recently discussed at length by Minecraft Redditors on the game's official subreddit. A player with the username 'u/Hagstick4014' posted a small write-up about how they do not like the increasing levels of grind in the title. They stated that many important and even fun aspects of the title take so long to achieve that they do not feel worth their time or effort.

u/Hagstick4014 wrote:

"I feel like every update, they make things harder, take longer, or be more tedious so that we keep grinding for longer. Getting diamonds is a pain, getting netherite is a pain, and getting fun or convenient things like mending or armor trims is the biggest pain. The grind makes me never want to play."

Minecraft Redditors discuss the increasing amount of grind in the game

u/Hagstick4014's post received more than a thousand upvotes and over four hundred comments within a day. Redditors in the comments section discussed whether players create automatic farms to get away with the grind or if it is just their way of playing the game.

One user stated that they are so frustrated with the grind that they have started creating automatic farms. Meanwhile, others argued that the decision not to grind and make a farm is a choice.

One Redditor discussed how getting diamonds and netherite in Minecraft is not too difficult if the right technique is used.

Another user highlighted how branch mining is great for finding diamonds, while the TNT technique is good for finding netherite. However, they did not completely disagree with u/Hagstick4014's opinions.

One of the Redditors suggested that u/Hagstick4014 should take a break from Minecraft and return after a few months.

Another user revealed that they were burnt out from the game and left it for a while, only to have their love for it rejuvenated after finding a unique seed.

Hundreds of players discussed the current state of Minecraft grinding under u/Hagstick4014's post and whether it is justified. The post continues to get views from members of the community.