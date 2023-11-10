Minecraft players seem happy with the new trial chamber's rewards 

Minecraft 1.21's recent round of betas has been quite enlightening for the playerbase, showing off plenty of new features that will eventually be fully implemented when the update arrives at some point in 2024. One implementation obtaining early praise is the new trial chamber structure, particularly thanks to the loot it can provide for players who brave them.

Generating deep underground, trial chambers are procedurally generated structures with different layouts. They possess a plethora of storage blocks to be looted, and their unique trial spawner blocks will create hostile mobs but provide some pretty high-quality rewards if players can defeat the creatures.

Although Mojang will likely continue to tweak trial chambers before Minecraft 1.21 debuts, fans seem to be quite pleased with the items they offer at the moment.

Minecraft fans praise trial chambers for their quality loot

One of the first things players immediately appreciated about Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers was the ability for diamonds to be scavenged from the containers within the structure. Considering how rare diamonds can be, adding even one additional way to acquire them is a plus.

Moreover, the trial spawner block's ability to provide rewards like emeralds, potions, and golden carrots shouldn't be overlooked. This is particularly true because trial spawners are capable of resetting and offering enemy mobs and rewards multiple times, which many Minecraft fans pointed to as the potential opportunity to create new in-game farms for certain loot.

Fans discuss potential new farm ideas for trial spawner blocks (Image via Reddit)

Moreover, trial spawners in the current Minecraft 1.21 betas are capable of providing the likes of diamond and emerald blocks, enchanted iron/gold/diamond armor and tools, and the mysterious trial key item. Many players remarked that considering fans can access trial ruins fairly early in a new world, the loot might prove to be a huge help in Survival Mode.

Although plenty of fans praised the current state of trial chambers, it's important to remember that they're still in development. Fans pointed out that the abundant loot currently within these structures may be changed in the future as they continue their development. This was the case for the likes of other structures, which periodically held high-quality items before the loot was removed later on.

Players agree that the loot in trial chambers likely isn't final. (Image via Reddit)

Whatever trial chambers might look like when they're finally introduced in the 1.21 update, players are certainly impressed with what they've seen so far. Hopefully, Mojang doesn't make drastic changes to the loot tables in the future, as this may diminish the goodwill the developer has earned with the fanbase.

Minecraft players will likely get their answer as 2023 comes to a close, and 2024 begins, as there will undoubtedly be many more Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews that make adjustments to trial chambers before they make their full debut.