7 best Minecraft villager trades for emeralds (2023)

To progress in Minecraft Survival mode, you have to collect various types of resources. Grinding for each resource is tedious, and the best option for you is to trade with villagers. Trading is an amazing feature that involves exchanging items with employed villagers.

Most villagers can become traders when a job site block is placed next to them. To acquire items through trading, you will need emeralds as they are the main trading currency.

In this article, we delve deep into the seven best trade offers that you can invest in to get a lot of emeralds.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective, and the ranking is based on the writer's opinions.

Minecraft trades for efficient emerald acquisition

Traders have different professions and offer items based on them. All traders will offer emeralds in exchange for an item. However, not all offers are worth investing in. Here are the best trades for emeralds:

7) Emeralds for books

A librarian (Image via Mojang)

Out of all the trades listed, this one is the most laborious, as it requires you to perform several extra trading steps. Nevertheless, when the trader discounts are active, it becomes an overpowered method for obtaining emeralds.

Once you have zombified and cured traders to get discounted trades, you can purchase a bookshelf for just one emerald from librarians. By mining the bookshelf, you can convert it into three books.

Then, by trading these newly created books back with the same apprentice level librarian, you can obtain an emerald for each book. This clever strategy allows for a highly efficient emerald acquisition, making it an extremely advantageous choice for those in Minecraft Survival mode.

6) Emeralds for iron ingots

An iron farm can generate a lot of surplus iron ingots (Image via Mojang)

Since iron is a resource that you need to mine and smelt from iron ores, this trade may not seem efficient. However, most players build an iron farm at least once during their survival gameplay. This farm usually ends up collecting too much iron since you don't need it regularly once you upgrade to diamond gear.

Instead of shutting down the iron farm, you can trade the excess iron ingots to get emeralds. This trade deal can be made with apprentice-level toolsmiths, weaponsmiths, and armorers.

5) Emeralds for paper

Paper may not seem like an everyday item in Minecraft. However, it is fairly easy to farm, and you can also build an easy automatic sugar cane farm for it. Once you have a lot of paper, novice-level cartographers and librarians will accept them for emeralds.

4) Emeralds for rotten flesh

Playing in a survival mode world in Minecraft involves dealing with a lot of zombies. As a result, many players end up with a lot of rotten flesh. This is also the case if you have a mob tower.

The rotten flesh that you usually dispose of can be put to good use by trading it with a cleric for emeralds in exchange. However, this trade is quite expensive as you'll only get a single emerald for thirty-two pieces of rotten flesh. Therefore, it is recommended that you use the zombification and cure method on your clerics to reduce the cost.

3) Sticks for emeralds

Sticks are craftable, and a few of them are also dropped when a tree is cut fully in Minecraft. Like the previous trade, this is a bit expensive as well. However, it quickly becomes one of the quickest ways to get lots of emeralds after the discounted trades. Novice-level fletchers will make this offer.

2) Potato for emeralds

Farmer trade offers (Image via Mojang)

While exploring different villages, you will find potatoes growing naturally in the farms of snowy, plains, and taiga biome villages. You can acquire potatoes from there and grow more of them to trade with a farmer. This is a simple way of trading for emeralds that does not require a lot of work.

1) Wheat for emeralds

A wheat farm in a village (Image via Mojang)

Exchanging wheat for emeralds with a farmer villager is arguably the best trade offer for emeralds in Minecraft. Doing so is highly efficient and requires very little time as wheat seeds can be acquired by punching grass, and farmer villagers can be found in most villages.