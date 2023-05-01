All Minecraft villager jobs and how to get them in 2023

Villagers are some of the most fascinating and useful mobs in Minecraft. They are peace-loving and passive entities that dwell in their homes. The mobs wake up in the morning and work different jobs before socializing in the evening and going to bed at night.

There are a total of 13 different village jobs in the game. These professional mobs can either be found naturally in a village or can be employed using a specific jobsite block. Let's take a look at all the villagers' jobs present in the game and the jobsite blocks associated with them.

Every villager job and how to get them in Minecraft (2023)

1) Librarian

Librarian is the best villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Librarians are villagers that deal with all kinds of enchanted books and other items. They can either be found naturally in any village, or a normal villager can be converted into one using the lectern jobsite block.

2) Weaponsmith

Weaponsmith trades everything related to weapons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Weaponsmith is a villager that trades all kinds of items and blocks related to weaponry, particularly melee weapons. They too can be naturally found in any village, or a normal mob can be converted into one with a grindstone block.

3) Toolsmith

Toolsmith, as the name implies, deals with everything related to tools in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Similar to a weaponsmith, a toolsmith villager deals with every item related to various tools like pickaxes, shovels, hoes, etc. If players want this particular entity, they can either explore villages to find one naturally or simply craft a smithing table and employ a regular person.

4) Armorer

Armorers trade armor-related items and can be employed with a blast furnace (Image via Mojang)

An armorer is the third type of villager that trades gear, specifically items related to armor parts. They can either be found naturally in villages or can be employed using a blast furnace. Players can also use the blast furnace to smelt earthen materials quickly.

5) Fletcher

Fletcher is a villager who deals in all kinds of ranged weapon-related items (Image via Mojang)

A Fletcher is a villager who mainly deals with items related to ranged weapons like bows, arrows, and crossbows. They are also brilliant for beginners, as they trade emeralds for sticks. Players can either find them naturally in villages or they can employ a regular villager using the fletching table.

6) Cleric

Cleric deals with everything related to potions (Image via Mojang)

Cleric villagers can usually be found in towers located in villages. Apart from that, any regular mob can be employed as a cleric with a brewing stand. They trade several items related to potions. Beginners can obtain loads of emeralds by trading rotten flesh with them.

7) Cartographer

Cartographers can give maps for ocean monuments and woodland mansions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Cartographers deal with everything related to maps. At higher levels, they can even give you special variants to find ocean monuments and woodland mansions. Either a normal villager can be converted into a cartographer through a cartography table, or they can be found naturally spawning in villages.

8) Stone Mason

Stone Mason trade stone-related blocks in the game (Image via Mojang)

Stone masons trade everything related to stone blocks, like quartz, terracotta, etc. They usually aren't the best to trade with since these blocks can be obtained without using emeralds as well. Stone masons can either be found naturally in villages, or they can be employed using a stonecutter block.

9) Farmer

Farmer villager trades all kinds of vegetables (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, a farmer villager trades all kinds of vegetables and other farming items. They are quite common, as most villages have farms. Otherwise, a regular villager can be employed using a composter.

10) Fisherman

Fisherman villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fisherman villagers trade everything related to fishing and fishes. They are quite useless, as not many players fish or consume it to replenish their health frequently. If gamers want them, they can be found in villages near oceans and rivers. Otherwise, they can be employed using a barrel block.

11) Leatherworker

Leatherworker villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Leatherworkers deal with everything related to leather or leather armor parts. They can also be found in villages, or employed using a cauldron.

12) Butcher

Butcher trades all kinds of meat-related items (Image via Mojang)

A butcher is a type of villager who trades everything related to meat. They too are not as useful as some mentioned above since players usually keep food items and cook them on their own. They are slightly rare, but can be found in certain villages. Apart from that, a regular villager can be converted into a butcher with a smoker block.

13) Shepherd

Shepherd villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Shepherds are villagers that trade loom-related items like banners, dye, banner patterns, etc. They too are quite hard to find naturally in villages, but can easily be employed using a loom block. Players can also use it block to create custom banner designs.

