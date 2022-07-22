How to make sticks in Minecraft 1.19 update

Sticks are one of the first items players craft after entering a new world in Minecraft 1.19 update. Since the release of The Wild Update, there has been a huge influx of new players who will be experiencing the world of the sandbox game for the first time, and Minecraft can be quite confusing in the beginning.

The first thing they have to do is punch a tree to gather their first block in the game. This is where every player starts their journey, and as they progress, things become clearer. Even though the initial journey of the popular sandbox game is quite interesting, many new players might still be confused about how to craft simple items like sticks. Hence, here is a simple way to craft sticks, one of the most basic items in the game.

Sticks can be crafted in multiple ways in the Minecraft 1.19 update

Crafting sticks from wood

One of the simplest crafting recipes in the game (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When Minecraft players enter the world for the first time, they immediately start by finding a tree and punching it to get wood log blocks. The type of tree does not matter, as all kinds of wood can be used to craft sticks. Once players obtain a few blocks of logs, they can open their inventory and place them in the crafting slots right next to their avatar.

Wood logs will be converted to wooden planks, and that will be the next item players will obtain when they start playing the game for the first time. Sticks can be crafted using wooden planks, and in order to do so, players need to place wooden planks in the crafting slots in a vertical line to get sticks. When two wooden planks are placed vertically, they will yield four sticks.

This is the simplest way to craft sticks in the game. Once crafted, this item will be essential for crafting other useful items like tools, weapons, and more.

Crafting sticks from bamboo

Bamboo can also be used to craft them (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can also craft sticks using bamboo. Though new players are still advised to go for the method of punching a tree and crafting sticks, if players have a lot of bamboo items, they can easily craft sticks with them as well.

Similar to wooden planks, two bamboo plant items can be placed vertically in the crafting slots to obtain sticks. Unfortunately, two bamboos will only give out one stick, which is quite uneconomical.

Some crafting recipes that require sticks (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

After players craft sticks, they can use them in a lot of ways. This item is arguably the most used item in the game since all the tools and weapons that players frequently craft need sticks. They can also be used to craft banners, rails, ladders, bows, armor stands, barrels, item frames, fishing rods, paintings, levers, and more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far