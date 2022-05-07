5 best farm layouts for sugar cane in Minecraft

Sugar cane farming in Minecraft, like any other endeavor, takes a lot of hard work and planning. With farming such an important function, players will want to devote time to it, to ensure that the time they spend creating their farm will pay off.

After all, the point of having a farm is to save time and have access to many resources. Here are the best ways for players to build sugar cane farms in Minecraft.

Five of the best farm layouts for sugar cane in Minecraft

Sugar cane in Minecraft is a special crop that is always located near water. When growing, it grows straight out of the ground and can grow up to four blocks tall. It is used to craft sugar, as well as paper in-game.

When farming, players will want to ensure they can fit as many blocks of sugar cane as they can into their build to be as efficient as possible. Here are the five best layouts that players can use.

5) Standard Placement

Players can create a very efficient farm using lines of sugar cane and water (Image via minecraft.fandom.com)

One of the most efficient ways for players to farm sugar cane is standard manual farming.

While there are many ways to do this, players can create one row of water, then one row of sugarcane, and repeat this as large as they would like the farm to be.

This looks uniform in appearance, but it can also yield a lot of crops with a minimal amount of effort going into planning.

Players can plant lily pads to cross the water, or they can use half slabs as well. Players can also dig their farm down into the earth four blocks so that their sugar cane is all contained inside of the farm.

4) Checkerboard Pattern

Using a checkerboard pattern can produce more yield in the same area (Image via minecraft.fandom.com)

While similar in theory to the standard manual farm, the checkerboard pattern allows players to utilize the same space as the above farming method but allows more sugarcane to be grown in the same size area.

Because of the less water used, players will be able to grow more material quicker and will require less time spent farming and harvesting their crops to gain what they need.

3) Piston Sugarcane Farm

Because of how sugar cane grows vertically in Minecraft, players can use special types of farms called piston farms. These farms can be built vertically rather than horizontally to save space.

They work by using the pistons to break the sugar cane as they grow above a certain size. The piston breaks the sugar cane, and it flows into the water that players will place nearby the dirt.

When the player's pistons break the sugar cane, the player will have the water directed to flow into a hopper and chest, which will allow for quick and efficient harvesting and relatively hands-off harvesting as well.

This can be semi-automated, where players flip a switch to activate it, or fully automated using powerful and complicated redstone builds to accomplish the task.

2) Bone Meal Sugar Cane Farm

A bone meal sugar cane farm is like a piston sugar cane farm, except it uses bone meal to accelerate the process of growing. Once players have this farm set up, the bone meal will be applied to the sugar cane, which will grow.

When it grows, the piston will break the newly developed sugar cane and then be harvested. The process repeats itself very quickly to grow sugar cane very quickly.

For this farm, players will want to ensure that they have a reliable source of bone meal. This can be gained through a composter, a skeleton farm, or even finding bone blocks and breaking them if the player has an excess bone meal.

1) Flying Sugar Cane Farm

A flying sugar cane farm makes use of pistons and slime blocks with hopper minecarts.

It uses these items to fly over top of the farm to efficiently and quickly harvest the items created by the farm without much player intervention.

Building one of these farms can be tricky at first, but once players get it right, this is one of the best methods for farming large areas.

