Minecraft players share their brilliant Halloween costumes

It is safe to say that millions of Minecraft players must have celebrated Halloween on October 31, 2023. Since it is a festival where some dress up as different fictional characters and socialize with each other, many of them who are familiar with the game always create unique game-related costumes.

Of course, most of them make costumes for different mobs and post pictures of them.

Here are some of the most popular and fascinating costumes players made and posted pictures of on Minecraft's official subreddit.

Redditors share their Minecraft-themed Halloween costumes

One of the most popular posts was from 'Hacker1MC', who made an Enderman costume. Since the mob in Minecraft is much taller than a regular human character, the original poster used stilts to become taller—nine feet and five inches, to be precise.

The top half of the costume was simple all-black apparel, but with a special custom-made Enderman head that even had purple lights shining through it.

Another post was from 'fatmike63', whose wife made an adorable Warden costume for their son. The top half of the costume was made up of cardboard with a cutout on the head portion so that one could see everything. In the bottom half, the kid appropriately wore dark blue pants and black boots.

Another Redditor by the name of 'AphidKirby' made themselves into a strider mob. They simply created a giant struder head with a big cardboard box and wore it. The box fit perfectly so that only their legs were visible, which did justice to how the mob looks in Minecraft.

One of the Redditors was dressed as a skeleton for Halloween. While they only wore grey joggers and shoes in the bottom half, the top half was made up of a white painted cardboard torso and head. They even had an identical-looking bow and arrow.

One of the Redditors by the name of 'RatDiseases' posted a humorous costume of the squid mob. Though it was a really low-quality costume since they only wore a hoodie backward and pasted two googly eyes on it; however, it surprisingly looked like a squid from the game and was quite humorous to look at.

Another Redditor named 'BroadwayGinger' posted a picture of them dressed as the villager mob. They only created the villager head and dressed similar to a villager. It was one of the most popular posts on Minecraft's subreddit.

Lastly, a Redditor by the name of 'Big-Interaction-1743' was dressed as Steve with a small skeleton plushie with them. The costume was made up of foam and was quite accurate. The original poster also shaved their beard to make it look like Steve's.

Overall, the Minecraft subreddit was filled with several members posting their Halloween costumes. Most of them were dressed up as different mobs from the game.