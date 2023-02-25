Top 5 underrated mobs in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft has loads of mobs that players can interact with. When people enter the game for the first time, they will be greeted by passive mobs in the Overworld realm. There are over 70 mobs in the game, ranging from passive, friendly mobs to dangerous and lethal hostile mobs. While some are instrumental in how users play the game, others might not be.

Certain mobs in Minecraft are quite undervalued. They are not as popular as mobs used to progress further in the game or adorable creatures that can be kept as pets. However, that does not mean that they are completely useless. Here are some of the underrated mobs in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Some players might be using these mobs extensively, and some might not even feel they are underrated.

5 most underrated mobs in Minecraft

5) Phantom

Phantoms drop useful items that can be used to repair elytra in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Phantoms are considered one of the most annoying mobs in the game. It only spawns if the players' characters have not slept for three in-game days. They fly high above the players and swoop down to attack them.

Though they can be annoying, players can get handy items called phantom membranes by killing them. This item can be used to repair elytra, which allows players to glide and fly in the game.

4) Strider

Striders in Minecraft are a decent mode of transportation in the Nether realm (Image via Mojang)

Striders are one of the most ignored mobs in the entire game. They mostly spawn on top of lava lakes that fill the Nether realm. They are the only creatures that can walk on lava without taking any damage.

Though players usually create safe bridges to travel through the Nether, striders can also be a fun way to traverse the hellish realm. The only downside to them is that if a ghast starts attacking players, they will be hard to defend while riding the creature.

3) Panda

Pandas can be one of the most adorable pets in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Pandas are also surprisingly underrated in the game. They are one of the cutest mobs that rarely spawn in jungle biomes. Though they are neutral and can attack players, they quickly become passive.

They can become extremely adorable pets to players and stay near their base. Pandas might not be useful to players in progressing forward in the game or helping tackle hostile mobs, but more people could keep them as pets.

2) Snow Golem

Snow Golems are great allies in fighting hostile mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though Snow Golems might not be the most underrated mob, they could still be used by more players, especially new ones who might get overwhelmed by mob fights. They can be summoned by placing one carved pumpkin on two snow blocks.

Once spawned, they attack all neutral and hostile mobs that attack players in any way. Moreover, they can also become a great live decoration for structures built in cold biomes.

1) Mule

Mules can be fast, rideable mobs, and they can also carry a chest on their back in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Most players use horses to travel around the Overworld simply because they are faster than donkeys and can jump higher. However, they will often find themselves low on inventory space while exploring the world.

Since Mojang is still unsure whether they will add bundles to the game, mules can be a great way to travel fast and have a bigger inventory. They do not spawn naturally in the world; players must breed donkeys and horses together to spawn them. They can ride faster than donkeys but can also keep a chest on the back.

