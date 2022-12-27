Minecraft player creates realistic snow golem

Minecraft has inspired millions of people to build in-game objects and structures inspired by the real world. Over the years, several players have made Minecraft costumes, action figures, and other unique objects.

However, recently, a Minecraft player by the name of '@ElliSkelly_' instead posted a picture of a snow golem made up of real snow blocks. The snow golem, with two eyes and a crooked smile, was essentially sheared. The player perfectly recreated the golem from the game with its shades of gray pixels and ice blocks perfectly crafted.

In their Twitter post, the original author mentioned that it took them three hours to build the golem, an indication of how long it can take to build a Minecraft mob in real life, compared to building it in the game.

Weirdly enough, the exact same post was uploaded on Reddit by another person(s) named 'u/Larz2411'. However, it is safe to say that the original creator of the real-life snow golem is ElliSkelly.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's real-life snow golem

Both Twitter and Reddit users were fascinated with the snow golem being recreated in real life. Although the Reddit post was not shared by the original creator of the snow golem, it received due attention. The Reddit post received over 22k upvotes in two days, while the original Twitter post received a whopping 267k likes.

Several Twitteratis posted pictures of their snow golems. Though they weren't all as accurate as the one made by ElliSkelly, the original uploader replied and appreciated their efforts.

❄👺satan👹❄ @Medniy_Uporos @ElliSkelly_

There was only one blue marker.. @tenguroses Lmao, this is my snowman i tried to did when i live a hotel in 2019There was only one blue marker.. @ElliSkelly_ @tenguroses Lmao, this is my snowman i tried to did when i live a hotel in 2019😂😂 There was only one blue marker.. https://t.co/jmHp3Lr5Qj

The original creator of the real-life snow golem also discussed how the picture was stolen and reposted on Reddit by someone else. However, they didn't protest against the reupload and only sought credit.

Ellonoski @Ellonoski @ElliSkelly_ I JUST SAW THIS ON REDDIT AND I CHECK MY TWITTER AND THIS POPS UP?! WHAT?!?! @ElliSkelly_ I JUST SAW THIS ON REDDIT AND I CHECK MY TWITTER AND THIS POPS UP?! WHAT?!?!

Elli \o/ @ElliSkelly_ @Ellonoski Oh!! Do you remember if they credited me? :0 I wasn’t the one who posted it there @Ellonoski Oh!! Do you remember if they credited me? :0 I wasn’t the one who posted it there

Elli \o/ @ElliSkelly_



The repost can stay i guess but some credit would be nice. Elli \o/ @ElliSkelly_ on R/minecraft and maybe r/memes



I dont have reddit,,if you guys could go credit my twitter in the comments? Do it nicely tho Someone apparently reposted it on Reddit without crediton R/minecraft and maybe r/memesI dont have reddit,,if you guys could go credit my twitter in the comments? Do it nicely tho twitter.com/ElliSkelly_/st… Someone apparently reposted it on Reddit without credit😔 on R/minecraft and maybe r/memesI dont have reddit,,if you guys could go credit my twitter in the comments? Do it nicely tho twitter.com/ElliSkelly_/st… Thamks for the supportThe repost can stay i guess but some credit would be nice. twitter.com/elliskelly_/st… Thamks for the support❤️❤️ The repost can stay i guess but some credit would be nice. twitter.com/elliskelly_/st…

There were discussions on how the original creator built the perfect snow cubes for the golem. ElliSkelly commented and explained that they first made three large snowballs and used a flat shovel to shape them into rough cubes. Later, they used their own hands to refine the shape. Moreover, they mentioned how each and every pixel of buttons, eyes, and mouth were painted.

violet @violxiv @ElliSkelly_ the perfectly cubical snow is hurting my brain @ElliSkelly_ the perfectly cubical snow is hurting my brain

wobbly rick @wobblyrick @ElliSkelly_ That's a very interesting snowman did you use cardboard boxes or did you carve it out yourself after making three literal giant balls of snow ? When I was younger I made a snow cube @ElliSkelly_ That's a very interesting snowman did you use cardboard boxes or did you carve it out yourself after making three literal giant balls of snow ? When I was younger I made a snow cube

Elli \o/ @ElliSkelly_ @wobblyrick Thank u! We first made 3 big different size snowballs, used a flat shovel to shape them a bit to get kind of a rough cube shape..then I just by hand tried to perfect it to be as smooth as possible :D @wobblyrick Thank u! We first made 3 big different size snowballs, used a flat shovel to shape them a bit to get kind of a rough cube shape..then I just by hand tried to perfect it to be as smooth as possible :D

On Reddit, the reposted picture of the real-life snow golem also received praise from many Redditors. However, some pointed out that the original author wasn't the creator.

The Reddit author gave credit to another Reddit user, but they were not the original creators either. Despite being reposted without any credit, the overall reception to the real-life snow golem has been positive.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes