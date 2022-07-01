Are shears useful in Minecraft 1.19?

Shears are some of the less-often used tools in Minecraft 1.19. In the vast sandbox game, players generally use gear like pickaxes, axes, swords, and more to get blocks, fight mobs, and gather precious items. However, this does not mean that shears are not worth crafting and keeping.

Shears are used to break certain blocks that are not obtainable by any other tool, even with Silk Touch enchantment in use. Since these blocks are not that frequently used by players, the tool remains unused for the most part. Despite all this, the tool is very helpful in certain scenarios as it can perform certain tasks that no other tool can.

Uses of shears in Minecraft 1.19

Shearing mobs and blocks

The term 'shearing' means to cut, carve, or break something off. One of the main purposes of this tool is to shear several mobs and blocks.

First, this item can be used on a sheep to cut its wool and obtain it as wool blocks. In the beginning, players usually kill sheep to craft beds. However, once they obtain this tool, they can simply cut off wool and keep the mob alive. The mob will grow its wool back once it eats some grass.

Shearing sheep is one of the main uses of this tool (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Similarly, players can also cut mushrooms off mooshroom cows, and this will give 5 mushrooms. Moreover, when players make snow golems, the golems will have the carved pumpkin on their heads. The pumpkins can be removed from their heads with the help of this tool, exposing their real faces made from snow.

Other than mobs, the tool can be used on pumpkins, beehives, and bee nests. Pumpkin blocks, after they are sheared, will be converted into carved pumpkins, giving players some seeds. On the other hand, players will obtain honeycombs once they shear beehives or bee nests.

Breaking certain blocks

Players can break certain blocks like cobwebs, glow lichen, etc. (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are certain blocks like cobwebs, leaves, tall grass, seagrass, ferns, vines, glow lichens, among others, that simply cannot be broken by any tool other than shears. Even though these blocks are not used often, players can easily obtain them by using the tool. With each block breaking, 1 point of durability gets reduced.

These blocks are mainly used for decorating builds and structures. Players can even break tripwires with the tool without activating any trap.

Cropping growing plants

Vines growth can be stopped by this tool (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Vines, kelp, weeping vines, and twisting vines gradually grow over time. If players are using them for decoration and want them to remain at a particular length, they can use shears at the bottom of these blocks to essentially stop their growth. When players right-click on the bottom of these blocks, the game sets its age value to 25, which is the highest.

