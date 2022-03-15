Top 4 tripwire hook traps in Minecraft

Tripwire hooks are one of the most overlooked items in Minecraft. It's considered "junk" when players fish them out of the water, but they're pretty useful. They give off a redstone pulse when triggered, which can be very important in multiple situations.

While they don't have a ton of uses, they are ideal for making various kinds of traps. Here are the best ones Minecraft players can build to ease their journey.

Tripwire hook traps: The best ones Minecraft players can build

4) TNT

Fredd @VfreddCowdog A while ago, I designed this Trap named the Catacomb in Minecraft. It uses tripwires to make someone who is falling activate them and activate pistons which drops tnt mine carts which then goes boom. A while ago, I designed this Trap named the Catacomb in Minecraft. It uses tripwires to make someone who is falling activate them and activate pistons which drops tnt mine carts which then goes boom. https://t.co/E3mARwyfvA

TNT can be triggered with a lot of different items, including a redstone pulse from a tripwire hook. Players can connect the hooks with string and connect them to TNT with redstone.

Any player, mob or entity that passes through them will be blown up very quickly. This wil unfortunately deal damage to the surroundings, so it's a one-time trap.

3) Dispenser

Jungle temples have dispenser traps (Image via Mojang)

Lots of different items can be put into a dispenser trap. Arrows, fire charges, snowballs, and other projectiles can be put in them and ejected with tripwire hooks. This is what a jungle temple uses and can easily be replicated with redstone. More damaging items can ensure the player or mob doesn't make it out alive.

2) Lava trap

Minecraft @Minecraft

redsto.ne/tripwire-hook This week's Taking Inventory is all about one of Minecraft's nastier traps - the Tripwire Hook. Watch out Alex! This week's Taking Inventory is all about one of Minecraft's nastier traps - the Tripwire Hook. Watch out Alex!redsto.ne/tripwire-hook https://t.co/4JsPUwqSmv

One of the best ways to use tripwire hooks is in conjunction with sticky pistons. These can be used to pull the floor right out from under any unsuspecting mob or player. If there's lava waiting for them, there's almost no chance of survival. Unless they have a potion of fire resistance enabled, they can't survive very long.

1) Chasm trap

Jay @Jay_Donko Does anyone know how to set up the tripwire trap please? Been trying, but keep failing #Minecraft Does anyone know how to set up the tripwire trap please? Been trying, but keep failing #Minecraft https://t.co/g1dIMgf2b9

Conversely, there can also be nothing underneath the now-missing floor. If the sticky pistons pull out the floor and there's nothing waiting for the mob or player except a long fall to the bottom, there's almost no way to survive. They might be able to clutch it with a water bucket or some other MLG method, but that's pretty unlikely.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul