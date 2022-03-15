Top 4 tripwire hook traps in Minecraft

Tripwire hooks are one of the most overlooked items in Minecraft. It's considered "junk" when players fish them out of the water, but they're pretty useful. They give off a redstone pulse when triggered, which can be very important in multiple situations.
While they don't have a ton of uses, they are ideal for making various kinds of traps. Here are the best ones Minecraft players can build to ease their journey.
Tripwire hook traps: The best ones Minecraft players can build
4) TNT
TNT can be triggered with a lot of different items, including a redstone pulse from a tripwire hook. Players can connect the hooks with string and connect them to TNT with redstone.
Any player, mob or entity that passes through them will be blown up very quickly. This wil unfortunately deal damage to the surroundings, so it's a one-time trap.
3) Dispenser
Lots of different items can be put into a dispenser trap. Arrows, fire charges, snowballs, and other projectiles can be put in them and ejected with tripwire hooks. This is what a jungle temple uses and can easily be replicated with redstone. More damaging items can ensure the player or mob doesn't make it out alive.
2) Lava trap
One of the best ways to use tripwire hooks is in conjunction with sticky pistons. These can be used to pull the floor right out from under any unsuspecting mob or player. If there's lava waiting for them, there's almost no chance of survival. Unless they have a potion of fire resistance enabled, they can't survive very long.
1) Chasm trap
Conversely, there can also be nothing underneath the now-missing floor. If the sticky pistons pull out the floor and there's nothing waiting for the mob or player except a long fall to the bottom, there's almost no way to survive. They might be able to clutch it with a water bucket or some other MLG method, but that's pretty unlikely.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.