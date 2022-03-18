Top 3 uses of Striders in Minecraft

Minecraft's infinite sandbox world hosts a huge number of mobs. They are divided into three categories, which are passive, neutral, and hostile. Evidently, the passive mobs of the game also tend to be the ones that are farmed the most for their resources and food.

While many passive mobs are found in the overworld dimension, only one can be found in the Nether dimension. That mob is known as the Strider.

Striders are small-sized mobs that are usually found walking on lava lakes inside the nether. When taken out of lava, this mob begins to shiver and changes its color to a mixture of dark red and purple. It also decreases its speed of walking on land. This article will talk about some ways a strider can be utilized in the game.

Striders in Minecraft: 3 ways to use the Nether-dwelling mob

1) Transportation across the Nether

Striders can be used as a mode of transportation across the Nether. Their ability to not drown inside the lava and instead walk on its surface can prove to be extremely valuable to players. They will need a saddle to sit on a strider and ride them across a lava lake or on land.

In the overworld, players can use a saddle to mount and ride pigs in a similar fashion. Like a carrot on a stick is used to lure a pig and make it walk faster, warped fungus on a stick serves the same purpose with striders in the nether.

2) Advancements

In Java Edition, four advancements can be found that are associated with the strider mob. They are listed below:

This Boat Has Legs - To complete this advancement, players must ride a strider and use a warped fungus on a stick to make it runs across the giant lava lakes of the nether.

Feels like home - This advancement requires players to bring a strider into the overworld and ride it for at least 50 blocks on a lava pool.

The Parrots and the Bats - A general advancement for breeding two mobs.

Two by Two - The follow-up to “The Parrots and The Bees,” given for breeding all breedable mobs.

3) Strider Farm

Strider farms are fairly convenient to build in Minecraft. They ensure the availability of striders whenever a player wants a ride in the nether dimension. Additionally, striders drop string, experience points, and sometimes saddles.

Striders are some of the most adorable creatures in Minecraft. Since their addition to the Nether update in 2016, the hellish Nether dimension boasts a new mode of transportation and the only mob that isn't trying to kill the player.

