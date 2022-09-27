Horses vs mules: How different are the two Minecraft mobs?

Among Minecraft's many animal mobs, players can find horses, donkeys, and mules. These mobs can be used as a means of transport, and it's even possible to use them to store items.

When taking a look at these Minecraft mobs, there are plenty of similarities and differences. Both mobs are worth looking into for transport purposes, but players may want a closer examination of each mob to decide which to prioritize. Below, Minecraft players can find the similarities and differences between horses and mules.

Similarities and differences between horses and mules in Minecraft

A horse, mule, and donkey in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Horses in Minecraft spawn naturally within plains biomes, while mules must be bred from the breeding of a horse and a donkey. 20% of both horses that spawn and mules created with spawn eggs will appear as foals instead of being fully grown. Additionally, horses can also spawn inside villages, as these locations can spawn with stables that accommodate animals.

Horses possess different coat patterns and speeds, but mules possess a lone coat coloration and pattern due to their partial donkey heritage. Both animal mobs can be equipped with a saddle for players to ride them. However, mules have a set speed of 7.525 meters per second (exactly like donkeys). Conversely, a horse's breed dictates its maximum speed, with the fastest horse breed reaching 14.57 meters per second on flat terrain.

Horses possess two inventory slots: one for their saddle and one for horse armor. Meanwhile, mules are more similar to their donkey parent, as they can be both saddled and equipped with storage chests to carry items. This makes the mule a preferred option for carrying items over long distances, as players are limited to their own inventory while riding a horse. Though horses don't have inventory space for additional items, they can move much faster on average than mules, which can be great for players who want to transport items strictly from their own inventory.

With regards to breeding, a horse can be bred by being fed a golden apple or golden carrot after it has been tamed. It will also need a mate that has been tamed and fed a golden apple or golden carrot as well. Horses can mate with either a horse or a donkey, with the former creating a horse foal and the latter creating a mule foal.

Unlike horses, mules are incapable of breeding in Minecraft. This is because the crossbreeding of horses and donkeys results in the mule offspring being sterile. As a result, the only way to create more mules in-game is to breed horses and donkeys together or through the use of a spawn egg. Spawn eggs can be obtained from the Creative Mode inventory as well as through the use of console commands.

Horses and mules have their upsides and downsides, but they both make for very solid transportation options when needed. No matter where a Minecraft player goes in their game world, bringing along a horse or mule for transport or item storage can be incredibly helpful.

