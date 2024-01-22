Minecraft players share interesting uses for allays

Allay are friendly Minecraft mobs added a few updates ago as part of the mob vote competition back in 2021, along with Glare and Copper Golem. They eventually won 54.3% of the votes and were added to the 1.19 update. Their main feature is to help players pick up items from the ground and give them back or throw the items where a note block is played.

After their addition, many players used the mob in unique ways.

Minecraft Redditors discuss unique ways to use Allays

Recently, a Redditor named u/Sqiud1 posted a picture of an Allay statue. It was beautifully made up of stone, cobblestone, diorite, copper blocks, and slabs. However, the post's crux was the question about how the Minecraft community uses the cute helper mob in the game. The original poster claimed they don't use allay themselves but are curious about others.

Since many players voted for the Allay in the 2021 Minecraft Live event, they were still highly interested in discussing its uses. Within a day, the post amassed over a thousand upvotes and comments. Although there were not as many as other viral posts on the subreddit, a few were willing to talk about the mob.

Many Redditors talked about a recent post about how a user named u/Nomasdemetiche posted a video of their fish farm using allay and axolotls. The axolotls would kill fish, and the allay would pick them up as items and store them. The original post is also attached below.

Some polarizing ideas were thrown in the comment section as well. While one wrote how they use allays as decorations since they glow in the dark with shaders, others mentioned how they had created a minefield around their base in the form of traps that catch and kill allay.

Of course, many players used Allays for what the mob intended, like picking up items from the ground while they mined more blocks. A few people also have these mobs as pets.

However, a few forgot about allay even existing in the game. This is quite possible since players need to find and rescue these mobs from structures, and if they cannot find one, they can leave the mob and move on.

Overall, many players talked about allays' uses in Minecraft. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.