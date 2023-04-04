Minecraft players share their opinion on Moon dimension in April Fools' snapshot 

On April 1, 2023, Minecraft released its latest Java Edition snapshot, known as "snapshot 23w13a_or_b" or The Vote Update. Among the implementations made in this snapshot (a joke preview not tied to update 1.20) was the ability to go to the moon, a new dimension filled with cheese blocks and space cows, with the potential to look back on Earth in randomized shapes.

In a Reddit post on April 2, 2023, user JackBoyEditor stated that they would love it if Mojang actually introduced the moon as a new Minecraft dimension. While The Vote Update was intended to be an April Fool's Prank, some of the content and features introduced in it have been incredibly well-received by the community.

JackBoyEditor's Minecraft Reddit post voicing support of adding the moon permanently into the game (Image via u/JackBoyEditor/Reddit)

Minecraft fans discuss Mojang adding the moon to the game in a real update

Considering Minecraft hasn't received a new dimension in the vanilla build of the game in ages, it's not surprising that fans loved the implementation of the moon in the 23w13a_or_b snapshot. Even if it was just meant to be a joke, players clearly saw potential in the feature and applauded Mojang's inclusion of it.

For the last several years, if players wanted to experience space travel or planetary exploration, they had to rely on mods or add-ons to scratch that itch. However, if Mojang introduced the moon as a new dimension outside of a joke snapshot, it could prove to be incredibly popular.

As JackBoyEditor said, considering Mojang is finally bringing along archeology gameplay after its hiatus, anything is possible.

Many players agreed, hoping that the studio would see a positive reception surrounding the moon dimension and consider placing it into the vanilla build of the game. However, other players remarked that the End dimension is already moon-like and simply needs to be expanded upon.

Minecraft fans discuss improving the End instead of creating a moon dimension (Image via u/JackBoyEditor/Reddit)

Conversely, some players remained steadfast that a moon dimension should be independent of the End. It could have its own low-gravity environment and have incredibly vast generated terrain similar to the Overworld, increasing its size beyond what the End provides on its islands.

This idea could even be expanded upon later on to utilize generated structures. New mobs could be introduced well past the space cows that were present in the April Fool's Day snapshot.

Some Minecraft fans still desire an actual moon dimension instead of the End being focused on (Image via u/JackBoyEditor/Reddit)

The debate continued into over 200 comments, but most players agreed that introducing a moon dimension would be a huge step forward for the future of the sandbox game.

Obviously, Mojang would have to take several steps to ensure that it was well-developed and exciting to explore. However, the prospect of a new dimension in the game in over a decade would likely draw plenty of fans to try it out. It may even entice new players to give the game a try.

Minecraft fans debate the plausibility of Mojang adding a moon dimension and other April Fool's content to the game (Image via u/JackBoyEditor/Reddit)

Mojang clearly has its hands full with the Trails & Tales update at the moment. However, the reception to many of the aspects of the April Fool's snapshot may want to be taken as feedback for future content releases.

