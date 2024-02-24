Minecraft players talk about game's most underutilized features with untapped potential

Minecraft has had a lot of updates over the years, with some being loved unconditionally by fans and others going down in history as one of the worst. While some of the game's features, such as villages, have been continually updated and made useful over time, there are many examples of attributes that have been left half-baked.

Reddit user u/Terrinhazinhz was the most recent to start a discussion of these features, asking what others think the biggest waste of potential in the game is. There were a lot of different features that were brought up that need expanding, the most common of which are detailed below.

Minecraft community discusses the game's unfinished features

Copper

Copper in Minecraft represents a trend brought up by several different commenters in the thread: Mojang has a habit of adding features without really giving players a reason to engage with them.

When copper was first added, all it was useful for was building, spyglasses, and lightning rods. This means that any players who did not need to zoom, did not build with flammable blocks, and did not really care for the visuals of copper had no reason to engage with the resource.

The addition of the brush along with Minecraft's archeology in 1.20 helped a bit, though much of copper's expanded functionality will not come until 1.21's release.

Echo shards

Echo shards are similar to copper in a lot of ways, only worse. The only use for echo shards is to create a recovery compass, which can point players back toward the location of their last death.

However, ancient cities are remarkably dangerous, thanks to the presence of the extremely strong Minecraft warden, meaning that players will probably die several times while trying to get the shards needed to craft the item that helps them recover from dying.

The issue here is obvious, and echo shards do not have nearly enough utility to justify the danger collecting them puts players in. The only reason echo shards are not as awful as other examples is due to their relative newness to the game.

Amethyst

Amethyst was added to the game with the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update. It has four different crafting recipes. Players need amethyst to craft amethyst blocks, tinted glass, spyglasses, and calibrated sculk sensors.

The blocks are only useful to builders. Spyglasses are not considered particularly useful items, resulting in an underwhelming addition that only justifies its existence through its unique visual appearance and distinct sound effects.

Tridents

Tridents seem to have been almost forgotten since their introduction with Minecraft's Update Aquatic. These weapons are simply not useful enough to justify how annoying they can be to acquire.

Players need to spend a lot of time hunting drowned, hoping to find one holding a trident. Then, they need to kill the drowned and hope it drops a trident at all. This drop will be nearly broken, and the only way to repair it is with more tridents or the mending enchantment, one of the best in Minecraft.

And for all this effort, the weapon is only pretty good. It deals decent damage, but its limited offensive enchantments mean it is mostly useful for summoning lightning to farm for Minecraft mob heads or flying around oceans and in the rain using riptide.

The Fletching Table

The fletching table is one of the saddest blocks in Minecraft. Originally added in update 1.14 back in 2019, this block was one of two that did not have a purpose other than giving villagers a profession for trading purposes. The other was the smithing table. However, the inclusion of netherite and then armor trim made the smithing table incredibly useful.

The same cannot be said for the poor fletching table. This block has yet to be given any function in the game, to the frustration of a huge part of the community. Many players are hoping that when the block is given purpose, it will be a major update, bringing many new arrow types and magical effects to give ranged combat an extra punch.

The End dimension

The End dimension is probably the single biggest underdeveloped area in Minecraft, especially considering how long it has been in the game.

The End was introduced upon the game's official release. It has only received updates to its end cities and chorus fruit since then. This means that after killing the dragon and getting elytra, there is no reason to return.

Now, there are also a decent number of comments pointing out that this design philosophy is the entire point of the dimension. It is supposed to be "The End" of Minecraft. The physical embodiment of nothingness, so the lack of content makes sense thematically.

A good potential middle ground might be expanding the ring of void around the center end island by several thousand blocks and then adding small oasis islands to the dimension. This would give players a reason to come back to the dimension while also maintaining its empty atmosphere.