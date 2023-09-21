Minecraft players talk about mob ideas for the next update

Mobs play a crucial role in Minecraft, enhancing the game's interactivity and adventure. Each year, new AI-driven entities are introduced through an update, selected via a voting system that empowers the fanbase to choose from three options. In a Reddit post that garnered significant attention from the Minecraft community, players proposed a variety of mob ideas they'd like to see incorporated into the game.

In this article, we explore these player suggestions and examine the reactions of others to these popular mob ideas.

Minecraft Redditors discuss mobs for the next update

In the previous major update, the game introduced camels and sniffers as new mobs that can be encountered or spawned in the Overworld.

Scheduled for release in 2024, the upcoming major update is sure to introduce new mobs. As the details of the update are yet to be revealed, players have let their imaginations run wild, discussing the ideal mobs to be added on Reddit.

User Beckphillips has proposed the inclusion of various types of birds in Minecraft, each tailored to a specific biome, with the ability to sing. Additionally, these birds would pause their singing when flying over an ancient city.

Commenters in the thread expressed enthusiasm for this idea and highlighted the potential for enhanced exploration that this feature could bring. The addition of birds makes sense not only for the aesthetic appeal but also to address the current emptiness of the skies in the game in terms of mobs.

One Redditor passionately desires a beach-themed update for Minecraft, envisioning the introduction of palm trees and geckos. Given the absence of reptiles in the game, geckos could indeed be a noteworthy and distinctive addition.

Additionally, creating palm tree designs that seamlessly blend with the game's overall aesthetic seems well within the realm of possibility for the developers.

The Savanna biome, characterized by its grassy terrain and abundant acacia tree growth, has somewhat lost its appeal since the removal of its shattered variant.

A player in the comments section has proposed an intriguing solution: introducing Savanna animals like elephants, lions, or giraffes to breathe new life into this biome.

Another highly upvoted comment on the Reddit post centered around the idea of 'glow pigs.' Given that the game already includes a glowing variant of squids, many commenters expressed enthusiasm for the concept of glow pigs, deeming it a fascinating addition.

Additionally, some players suggested that the inclusion of glowing bats could also be an exciting and complementary feature.

Considering the game's already abundant passive mob variety, the suggestion of adding a beaver as a new mob holds great appeal.

The user who put forth this idea also highlighted the potential for intriguing gameplay dynamics, envisioning beavers that could autonomously construct dams, adding an engaging and interactive element to the Minecraft world.