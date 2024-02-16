Minecraft players want more mob variants like the bogged

Minecraft fans were taken by surprise when Mojang introduced a new mob known as the bogged on February 14, 2024. However, they received it positively. The creature is a new hostile mob variant of the skeleton, spawning in swamps and occasionally in trial chambers and capable of firing poisoned arrows at their targets. Its announcement has left many fans hoping for more mob variants like it.

Several players on Reddit and X praised the inclusion of the bogged. Some noticed its similarities with the mossy skeleton from Minecraft Dungeons, leaving them hoping that additional mob variants could be introduced for the likes of zombies, creepers, and more.

All in all, the bogged skeleton's inclusion has generated a sizable amount of excitement in the game's community.

Minecraft fans share enthusiasm for the bogged and hope for future mob variants

Although other mob variants in Minecraft (wither skeletons, drowned/husk zombies, etc.) exist, fans have often speculated about Mojang introducing more in major content updates.

With the bogged arriving in the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update, the discussion kicked back into high gear, leaving players speculating whether more mob variants might arrive in version 1.21 and beyond.

While skeletons and zombies have had existing mob variants for a while, fans wondered if mobs and variants seen in the franchise's spin-offs could make their way to the game. Others pointed to mods that introduce new variants of creepers, stating that the game's iconic explosive mob should also receive more variation.

Meanwhile, some fans remarked that although the introduction of the bogged was great, they wondered why the mob could be added to the game while 2023's Mob Vote losers - the penguin and the crab - couldn't. Many fans pushed to boycott the vote unless Mojang added all three mob contestants to the game instead of the eventual winner, the armadillo.

Variety is the spice of life, as they say, and it's no secret that Minecraft fans have continuously pushed for increased biodiversity in the game when it comes to mobs. Regardless of whether the mobs are hostile, passive, or neutral, fans simply want their worlds to feel more alive, and adding various entities to the game is a fantastic way to do so.

Although Mojang's track record of releasing new Minecraft mobs isn't a rapid one, many players conceded that it was at least nice to have a surprise reveal. Not every fan was happy, remarking that a mob variant wasn't as great as entirely new mobs. However, mob mods can fill the gaps left by the developers, at the very least.

Hopefully, the addition of the bogged in the 1.21 update is a sign of things to come, and more mob variations or entirely new mobs will be introduced. The game's community has long been asking Mojang for this sort of content, but it remains to be seen just how much the developer will follow the suggestions from fans.