Minecraft players want a way to keep mobs as babies forever

The world of Minecraft is filled with various animal mobs. Thanks to the latest Spring to Life update, the game even got new variants for pigs, cows, and chickens. More mobs result in a dense world that feels good to explore. These mobs also have a baby form that lasts for a little while before they step into adulthood.

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Moon_smoothie made a post on the subreddit of the game showing the image of a baby wolf. The user suggested that there should be a name tag that allows players to keep animals in their baby form. The original poster also added how naming a mob “dinnerbone” turns it upside down. So the game mechanic is there, and it just requires tweaking and implementation.

Reacting to the idea and the post, u/Pugzilla3000 suggested that “_Runt” should be the name that does the job. Meanwhile, Redditor u/RestlessARBIT3R said that they always wanted a way to keep the baby animals in their form, and this post has solved the way to do it.

u/DropletOtter claimed that there is a way to get the same result using a data pack. This data pack could limit the age of a mob and prevent it from growing up. The user also added an example of the script that implements the change.

u/Soft_Act_6244 replied, asking if adding this data pack would be very resource-intensive and interfere with a smooth gameplay experience. To this, the original commenter mentioned that it can always be optimized, and this was just a basic solution.

Another player, u/michiel11069, said that data packs do not require a lot of resources to run. There are some mods, such as the Forever A Child mod, that do just that and are available for free.

More mob variants in Minecraft

The happy ghast in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the Spring to Life update added new mob variants, fans were delighted to know that Mojang Studios will be bringing new ghast variants as well. Players can find the dried ghast in the nether and can bring it to the overworld. Keeping the dried ghast under water for some time will turn it into a ghastling.

However, the best variant is the happy ghast. This mob can be used to fly around the world with three other players. Things got even better when the developers improved the leash, giving it the ability to tie mobs together and with other items. So connecting a happy ghast with a boat essentially makes a hot air balloon.

While there is no release date for the summer game drop, the beta and snapshots are out, and players can try out these new features for themselves. However, do note that some of these features can be buggy and affect gameplay.

