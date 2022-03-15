Minecraft Redditor beats Iron Golem with just their fists

Minecraft players know how safe an Iron Golem can make a village feel. Their powerful bodies can protect users and villagers from danger, and their long arms can strike from a distance.

However, even with their long arms, a post was on the r/Minecraft subreddit by u/DietGabe showcased themselves beating the Iron Golem in a fistfight. Even with the golem's long arms, it stood no chance.

Minecraft Redditor beats Iron Golem in a fight using only their fists

Iron Golems can be the sworn protectors of games and villagers alike. Anyone who has been on the receiving end of these mobs' attack knows how hard they can hit.

What made the video with u/DietGabe so strange was how the Iron Golem seemed to have no range to hit u/DietGabe while they ran, but they could hit the Iron Golem with relative ease. This led to some very interesting dialog.

u/DietGabe seemed to have the advantage in the beginning

When the fight started, u/DietGabe hit the golem with a solid combo and was able to get away without taking any damage at all. However, as the battle dragged on, u/DietGabe took some solid hits.

Reduced down to two hearts, that did not stop them from fighting back against the mighty golem, and with perseverance and skill, u/DietGabe was able to best the mob, much to the admiration of onlookers.

Some players thought u/DietGabe should move up to larger targets

For some Redditors, it just wasn't enough that u/DietGabe went toe-to-toe with an Iron Golem using their bare fists. Some users wanted to witness them fight other dangerous mobs, with a few even preferring to see an Ender Dragon or Ender Man fight.

When confined to the arena from the match with the Iron Golem, this could be a particularly dangerous battle.

Some users just made jokes about the situation

Sometimes finding humor in the little things can make all the difference. When seeing others go through a difficult or stressful situation, some turn to humor to lighten the mood.

Fighting an Iron Golem with only fists is undoubtedly a stressful situation, and these Redditors did their best to add humor to the situation.

Practice makes perfect when fighting mobs in Minecraft

Although not every gamer will find themselves dropped into an arena with an Iron Golem and only their fists, practicing combat skills can make a big difference. Knowing how to move to stay alive in Minecraft can help them overcome difficult situations.

Perhaps, one day, fans will see u/DietGabe fight the Warden with only fists, but until then, they must make do with an Iron Golem.

Update: The original post on Minecraft Reddit has been removed by the moderators.

Edited by Ravi Iyer