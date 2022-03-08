Minecraft Redditor builds an astounding Survival castle

Minecraft players have built some incredible things over the years. Half the game is building, and many players have gotten quite good at it. Creative mode is the best and easiest place to build. All materials are available. Players can fly around to where they need to go and easily break things.

However, building in Survival mode is much more impressive. The lack of building materials, the limitations on the amount, and the overall difficulty of getting the avatar around where it needs to go make it a lot harder.

That's why builds like the one this Minecraft Redditor pulled off in Survival mode are so impressive. The level of difficulty combined with the sheer magnificence makes it one of the best from recent memory. Check it out below.

Minecraft Redditor creates insane castle fully in Survival mode

There appears to be some texture packs in play, so it's not totally vanilla (though there are images shared without the shaders on for authenticity). However, it's Survival and one of the best-looking castles that Minecraft has ever seen.

The original poster showed fans taking well over 20,000 blocks of just Terracotta for the final picture shared. The total number of blocks used would indicate that this particular build took quite some time.

The stunning Survival castle (Image via u/PoisonPal24 on Reddit)

A build like this can't be rushed, but that just makes it all the more impressive. Time spent on builds often directly translates to quality.

The community has responded well to the post, proving how spectacular it is. The post has over 5.5 thousand upvotes and tons of positive comments. One commenter just couldn't help but look through the post repeatedly.

Other Minecraft players applauded their particular choice of block when building this castle.

All in all, this is a stellar work of art that has been graciously shared with the community. Builds like this don't come around that often, especially ones with picturesque backgrounds made entirely in Survival.

